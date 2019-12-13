CHEYENNE — The vacancy rate for Wyoming Department of Corrections officers is at its lowest level since February 2017, DOC Director Bob Lampert told members of the Joint Appropriations Committee during their meeting Thursday afternoon.
Yet some prisons remain at staffing levels that lead to unsafe conditions, and some recidivism programs may not receive funding based on Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget proposal for the 2021-22 biennium.
Lampert told the committee the vacancy rate for all authorized DOC positions is roughly 16%, while the vacancy rate for currently funded positions is 7%.
“We’ve raised the entry (pay) rate, and we’ve seen a dramatic and significant result from that,” Lampert said.
During the meeting, Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, asked Lampert what a normal vacancy rate would have been 10 years ago.
“If you exclude our unfunded positions that are frozen, we’re near where traditionally the Department of Corrections would be at, just in terms of the turnover,” Lampert said. “Our turnover, for the first time in my memory, is actually lower for correctional officers this year so far than it’s been for non-security officers.”
After offering the good news, Lampert reminded the committee of the staffing issues that still exist at two prisons: the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk. The Rawlins prison has a 29% vacancy rate for all authorized positions, while the center in Lusk has a 33% vacancy rate, Lampert said.
“That level of vacancy could cause security risks if it wasn’t well-managed and mitigated by the assistant staff from other facilities,” Lampert said. “The staff of other institutions, as well as central officers, also report to those institutions every shift and every day.”
“Without their (assistance), the facility would be on lockdown a lot of the time, and we wouldn’t be able to meet our mission, which, as I see it, is making better neighbors of the people who are sentenced,” he continued.
Since fiscal year 2010, the department has seen a 4.6% drop in authorized positions and has taken on 42.25% of all cuts in authorized state government positions, Lampert said. Those cuts came as the state’s prison population grew 12%.
In its budget request to the governor, the DOC asked for about $22 million in additional funding for a wide variety of programs and needs. Gordon only recommended funding roughly $8 million of those requests.
One of the requests rejected by the governor would provide $4 million to fund Hepatitis C testing and treatment for the state’s prison population. Roughly 8% of Wyoming’s inmate population has tested positive for the disease, well below the national average among prison populations.
During discussion of the request, Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, asked Lampert how the state could provide treatment without the additional funding. In response, Lampert offered a solution: Medicaid expansion, which was approved by the Joint Revenue Interim Committee last month. Inmates would be covered by that expansion, Lampert said.
Lawmakers also discussed House Bill 53, which passed last session and aims to lower recidivism rates by allowing judges and supervision officers to prescribe lesser punishments to people who violate their parole.
In his budget proposal, Gordon rejected a $3.5 million request for the program. Part of that funding would create a new parole agent to oversee the program enacted by HB 53, while the rest would allow for expansion of its existing network.
If funded, the program would be available to about 440 inmates every biennium, Lampert said.
“Assuming a 65% success rate, we expect to be able to successfully turn about 156 people from coming with further issues, and about 312 over the course of a biennium, if this program is fully utilized,” Lampert said.
Lampert said those who come to prison on a parole violation typically serve 18 months of additional time, costing the state roughly $73,000 per inmate over that period. The cost of the 90-day treatment programs offered in jails for one person is usually about $7,700.
“In other words, the cost of one revocation (of parole) for 18 months is more than the cost of sending nine people to jail for 90 days,” Lampert said. “The question is, would you rather effect one person or nine?”
The Joint Appropriations Committee will continue its meetings today and next week as it prepares for the 2020 budget session, which begins Feb. 10.
