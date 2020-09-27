A square grand Chickering piano is displayed in the parlor of the Ivinson Mansion, donated by Mrs. Frank Carroll. It was sold to “F. Latimore in Delaware in 1860” according to an inquiry made to the Chickering company in 1950. A copy of the letter, with its ornate Victorian letterhead is displayed on the piano, though it was only the name that persisted into the 1950s, not the piano-making expertise of the once family-owned Boston company founded in 1823. By 1860 when this one was made, Steinway had not yet taken over from Chickering as the premier piano manufacturer in the U.S., if not the world. This piano has 77 keys, in contrast to the 88 that are standard today. Missing are a few notes at both ends of the keyboard, due to the limitations of space that the square shape entails — notes lost are outside human voice range and seldom used, says Steve Westfahl, Laramie’s one piano dealer. Note the circa 1907 Edison “Morning Glory” phonograph that plays wax cylinders, ironically displayed atop the Chickering. The invention of the phonograph was one factor that led to the demise of the piano as a home status symbol all across America.