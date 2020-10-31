A photojournalism project by University of Wyoming graduate student Conor Mullen documents the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the greater Yellowstone area in northwest Wyoming.
Mullen is this year’s recipient of the Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship, and he spent the summer traveling the region to capture reactions to the pandemic in the national parks and surrounding communities.
He is set to give a presentation of the project at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To attend the presentation, send an email to ajamalud@uwyo.edu. A future online exhibition of the project is also in the works, Mullen said.
Mullen, a graduate student in social work and environment and natural resources, has long wanted to explore how people interact with Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. Growing up in Casper, he spent a lot of time in the parks and was even able to travel their backcountry areas. Most visitors don’t have the same experience.
“I was always interested in how people experience the complex and beautiful place in a matter of a few hours or days,” he said. “A lot of folks spend an hour in Grand Teton and maybe a day or two in Yellowstone before heading back home. It’s a lot to take in.”
During a recent outdoor art studio class, which took place at the AMK Ranch on the eastern shore of Jackson Lake in Grand Teton, Mullen started taking photographs and making drawings about the visitor experience. He initially planned to continue that work through the fellowship.
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, however, Mullen realized his plans would have to be flexible. Both parks closed last spring and it was uncertain if or how they would re-open.
Eventually, the parks did re-open and Mullen documented what life in and around the parks looked like in the midst of the pandemic. He spent up to a week at a time in the region on three separate trips.
He found some places — trails, campgrounds, parking lots — as busy as ever. The boardwalk around Old Faithful remained crowded with visitors. According to some reports, the number of visitors to both parks was similar in 2020 to previous years despite limited international travel and limited lodging inside the parks.
“I was surprised that so many people still wanted to travel,” he said.
Meanwhile, other places were eerily quiet. Many of the parks’ iconic lodges stayed closed all summer.
“Something peculiar and strange was seeing places I’m used to seeing packed, but being empty,” Mullen said.
He said the interconnectedness of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem can serve as a metaphor for our own communities.
“I hope we can all remember or realize our own connectedness as numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Albany County and around the nation,” he said.
Mullen has a fine arts degree from UW and hopes to continue exploring environmental and social justice issues through the visual arts. He recently completed a mural a LaBonte Park showcasing the park’s history, community and culture.
Cindy Price Shultz, head of the UW Department of Communication and Journalism, said Mullen’s project maintains the tradition of outstanding photojournalism showcased by Larsh Bristol fellows.
“Documenting something so life-changing, such as a pandemic, is important to Wyoming from both economic and historic perspectives,” she said.
The Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship was started in 2008 to commemorate the life and work of Bristol, a UW journalism graduate who worked around the state and was noted for his photographic portrayals of human emotion, according to a news release. The fellowship is open to any UW student and comes with a stipend.
