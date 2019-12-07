Winter has arrived, the snow is here, and the new season brings a host of ways to enjoy getting outside. Here are a few events going on in southeast Wyoming this winter.
December— Source Bouldering Gym Climbing Competition, Dec. 14 at 1379 N. Cedar St., Ste. 103. OK, so it’s not technically an outdoor event, but you can still keep your bouldering skills sharp while it’s too cold to climb outside. Go to facebook.com/sourceboulderinggym.
— Holiday Hurrah, Dec. 14 at the Tie City Trailhead. An abundance of early season snow means the Nordic skiers don’t have to wait until January to race. Race details to be announced. Go to medicinebownordic.org.
— Christmas Bird Count, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Meet at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand, to join local birders in counting the birds within 15 miles of Laramie during this longstanding national event. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
January— First Day Hike, 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Celebrate the New Year outside with a guided hike on one of the park’s popular singletrack trails. Events are planned for state parks across Wyoming. Go to wyoparks.state.wy.us.
— Laramie Plains Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 4 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lake Hattie. Cash prizes will be awarded for the five largest fish caught during the two-day event. Go to www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/laramieplains.
— Roll-A-Fatty, 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Happy Jack Trailhead. This second-year fat bike enduro features four timed stages and 16 miles of Pole Mountain singletrack. Go to laramieracing.com.
— Twin Mountain Trudge, 9 a.m. Jan. 11 near the Blair Picnic Area. Registration is full for a trail race that takes runners on an 11-mile loop around Twin Mountain, with no snowshoes or other flotation devices allowed. Go to www.facebook.com/twinmountaintrudge for waitlist information.
— Pole Mountain Shuffle, Jan. 18 at the Tie City Trailhead. Nordic skiers can choose either a short course or long course, in addition to a race for kids. Go to www.medicinebownordic.org.
— Saratoga Lake Ice Fishing Derby, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Saratoga Lake near Saratoga. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three largest fish overall and the largest fish caught each hour. Go to www.saratogachamber.info/fishingderby.
— Winter Moose Day, date to be announced, in the Pole Mountain Unit and Snowy Range. Volunteers can adopt routes and look for signs of moose activity, with data to be used by wildlife managers. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org.
February
— Saratoga Skijoring, 10 a.m. Feb. 8 in Saratoga. Visit the Buck Springs Arena to watch horses pulling skiers through an obstacle course. Go to facebook.com/SaratogaSkijoring.
— Backcountry Film Festival, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Gryphon Theatre. Celebrate human-powered winter recreation with a film festival produced by the Winter Wildlands Alliance. Go to gryphontheatre.org.
— Level 1 avalanche course, Feb. 18-29. Led by the Medicine Bow Nordic Ski Patrol, the course is open to the public and includes classroom and field sessions. Go to www.mbnsp.org.
— Poker Run, 11 a.m. Feb. 29 in Centennial. Shuttle to the Green Rock Trailhead, then ski, show shoe or snowboard back to town, collecting a poker hand along the way during this long-time local tradition.
— Wyoming Fishing Tournament, time and date to be announced, at Curt Gowdy State Park. Drop a line at Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs for a chance to win $2,500 in cash. Go to wyofishtourney.com.
March
— Laramie Loppet Half Marathon, March 1 at the Tie City Trailhead. The weekend starts with a classic sprint on Saturday, with the main event, a 21k freestyle race, on Sunday morning. Finishers will receive a custom gift. Go to laramieloppet.weebly.com.
