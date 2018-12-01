Winter weather has arrived, and the new season brings a slew of ways to maximize the fun outside. There’s something for everyone, whether you prefer skiing, wildlife watching, drilling holes in ice or just watching movies about people doing things outdoors.
Check out the calendar of events for the winter months ahead in southeast Wyoming.
December
— Outdoor Gear Swap: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Wyoming Union Yellowstone Ballroom. Sell your old gear and pick up new-to-you stuff at this fundraiser for the UW Outdoor Program. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program.
— Global Fat Bike Day group ride: noon Saturday at the Happy Jack Trailhead. Join fat bike enthusiasts for an all-levels ride on trails in the Pole Mountain area. Go to www.pedalhouse.com.
— Winterfest Nordic ski demos and clinics: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tie City Trailhead. Try new skis from Laramie’s Basecamp and learn the skate and classic disciplines. A ski lesson for kids, followed by a race and obstacle course, is scheduled for noon. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com.
— “Far Out” screening: 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Studio City UW Plaza. This ski and snowboard film by Teton Gravity Research follows athletes to snowy spots around the world. Tickets are $12, and doors open at 6 p.m. Go to wyomovies.com.
— Community ski lessons: 11 a.m. Saturdays through March 2 at an in-town location to be determined depending on conditions. Join staff from Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St., for free weekly introductory lessons. Participants must supply their own skis. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com.
— Ski outing with Cheyenne Ski Club: 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Tie City Trailhead. Join the Cheyenne Ski Club for Nordic skiing, followed by chili in the warming hut. The cost is $5 per person. Go to www.facebook.com/cheyenneskiclub.
— Backcountry Film Festival: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Produced by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the tour celebrates human-powered travel and the spirit of winter. The screening is free, and proceeds will benefit Wyoming Wilderness Association. Go to www.gryphontheatre.org.
— Albany County Christmas Bird Count: time and date to be announced. Join local birders to count the birds living in and near Laramie during this longstanding nationwide event. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
January
— First Day Hike: 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Celebrate the New Year with a guided two-mile hike on Kate’s Trail. Go to wyoparks.state.wy.us.
— Laramie Plains Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 5 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Lake Hattie. Cash prizes will be awarded for the five largest fish caught during the two-day event. Go to www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/laramieplains.
— Roll-A-Fatty: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at the Happy Jack Trailhead. This new fat bike race features four stages and 17 miles of singletrack. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted. Go to laramieracing.com.
— “The Human Race” screening: 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Laramie runner Helene Neville is featured in this documentary about six runners older than 50 training for a variety of running challenges. Admission is free. Go to www.gryphontheatre.org.
— Twin Mountain Trudge: 9 a.m. Jan. 12 near the Blair Picnic Area. Registration is full for a trail race that takes runners on an 11-mile loop around Twin Mountain, with no snowshoes or other flotation devices allowed. Go to www.facebook.com/twinmountaintrudge for waitlist information.
— Saratoga Lake Ice Fishing Derby: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 19 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Saratoga Lake near Saratoga. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three largest fish overall and the largest fish caught each hour. Go to www.saratogachamber.info/fishingderby.
— Pole Mountain Shuffle: time and date to be announced, starting at the Tie City Trailhead. Nordic skiers can choose either a short course or long course, in addition to a race for kids. Go to www.medicinebownordic.org.
— Winter Moose Day: date to be announced, in the Pole Mountain Unit and Snowy Range. Volunteers can adopt routes and look for signs of moose activity, with data to be used by wildlife managers. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org.
February
— Wyoming Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Drop a line at Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs for a chance to win $2,500 in cash. Go to wyofishtourney.com.
— Cowboy Chase: Feb. 16-17 at the Tie City Trailhead. A fundraiser for the University of Wyoming Nordic ski team, the weekend includes freestyle and classic races, plus a pasta dinner and art auction. Go to www.medicinebownordic.org.
— Laramie Loppet Half Marathon: Feb. 17 at the Tie City Trailhead. The weekend starts with a classic sprint on Saturday, with the main event, a 21k freestyle race, on Sunday morning. Finishers will receive a custom gift. Go to laramieloppet.weebly.com.
— Level 1 avalanche course: Feb. 19-March 2. Led by the Medicine Bow Nordic Ski Patrol, the course is open to the public and includes classroom and field sessions. Go to www.mbnsp.org.
— Fly Fishing Film Tour: 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Tickets are $17, and proceeds benefit Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited. Go to www.gryphontheatre.org.
— Poker Run: time and date to be announced. Meet in Centennial to shuttle to the Green Rock Trailhead, then ski, show shoe or snowboard back to town, collecting a poker hand along the way during this long-time local tradition.
