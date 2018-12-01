Looking for a special Christmas gift for that outdoor person or wildlife lover? Consider giving the book “Wild Migrations: Atlas of Wyoming’s Ungulates” – or maybe just gift yourself with a copy. It’s a lovely book that includes eye-catching maps and graphs. Certainly maps are expected in an atlas and the ones in this book are particularly well done and worth taking time to examine and study.
“Start at the beginning of the atlas or wherever your curiosity takes you first,” Matthew Kauffman, the book’s senior editor states in the Preface. “On each page, I believe you will gain a deeper appreciation of these animals whose herds crisscross western landscapes twice every year.”
Migration is difficult. In the Forward by well-known author, Annie Proulx, she says some people imagine migration as a kind of “strolling animal picnic.”
“Migration is difficult and hazardous,” Proulx says. “Extreme dangers are common, and some scientists have wondered if migration was not an evolutionary way of controlling overpopulations. Broken legs, falls, exhaustion, drowning, high-altitude breathing difficulties, lack of food or water can be part of the journey.”
The hazards and risks become readily apparent when reading “Wild Migrations.” In addition to the graphs and maps there are stunning photographs of pronghorn plowing through chest-high snow in the winter and holding their heads high when fording a river in the spring.
While written mostly by biologists, the book is suitable for the layperson who wants to know more about wildlife and their migrations. Emiline Ostlind starts each chapter with an essay to outline the focus of the chapter. Her prose is easy to understand with minimal technical jargon.
Migrations are put into perspective with the chapter on History where evidence of early Native American hunters is described, based on archeological evidence. Ostlind explains that by the turn of the 20th century, the bison were close to extinction, “decimated throughout their historic range and diminished to fewer than 30 animals hiding out deep inside Yellowstone National Park. Numbers of other ungulates were almost as low.”
The next chapter, Science, describes research methods and how advances in technology transformed biologists’ ability to truly understand migration. Animals often pause along their route, taking four to eight weeks to traverse a distance they could easily cover in a few days.
The idea that migratory animals time their movements to align with plant green up is known as “surfing the green wave.” University of Wyoming doctoral student Ellen Aikens assessed the pattern of spring green up across the migratory landscape using satellite imagery. When Aikens and colleagues compared deer movements with the actual green up along the migratory route, the match was striking. Similar analysis is also given for snow levels and how migrations coordinate with the approach of winter.
In the chapter on Threats, the map showing migration routes along the Interstate 80 corridor is notable in showing how migrations of pronghorn, mule deer, elk and moose are thwarted by this massive obstacle. Other threats to migration range from fences, oil and gas development and expansion of subdivisions.
In the book’s Afterword by all six authors they summarize the atlas’ compilation of data. “The science is clear. New tools to track animal movement now allow researchers to map migration corridors with remarkable precision and reveal how herds use the same paths year after year.”
The authors hope that 20 to 30 years from now wildlife biologists and cartographers will tell the story of how Wyoming accommodated migration across working landscapes and devised new approaches to keep corridors intact.
While the book offers excellent data on migration corridors and critical stop-over areas, it is not just for wildlife managers or highway planning officials; it is an excellent book for anyone who is curious about Wyoming’s big game species. It has a little something for everyone, no matter their level of expertise.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.