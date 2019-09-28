Multiple local agencies and organizations are teaming up this weekend to build trails and pick up trash on local public lands.
The effort comes on the first-ever Wyoming Public Lands Day, which was approved by the Wyoming Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this year.
Wyoming Public Lands Day corresponds with National Public Lands Day, which has been recognized on the last weekend of September since 1994. Colorado and Nevada are the only other states to have statewide public lands days.
The aim of the day is to commemorate Wyoming’s support for public lands and recognize the benefits they provide residents.
Locally, volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground is leading trail-rehabilitation work at Pole Mountain and a clean-up on Roger Canyon Road. Laramie BikeNet is leading trail construction on the Schoolyard trails. Volunteers are also gathering at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site to pick up trash.
A variety of groups spent several years pushing to create Wyoming Public Lands Day. Two years ago, enthusiasts even held a rally in Laramie as part of the effort, led by a coalition called Keep It Public, Wyoming.
Jessi Johnson is the public lands coordinator for Wyoming Wildlife Federation. She said Wyoming’s 30 million acres of public lands attract people to the state and then keep them here.
“People move to this state for the access — for the outdoor recreation, for the hunting and angling — and they find the jobs when they get here,” she said.
Recognizing the value of public lands crosses demographics and user types, and the coalition required broad collaborations between conservation groups, agriculture groups, recreation groups and private companies in a variety of industries.
“It was a unique opportunity to come together on something,” she said.
Johnson said protecting public lands requires balancing uses, respecting differences and making compromises.
“It is a game of making sure that we keep this incredible resource that we are blessed to have,” she said.
While many Wyoming Wildlife members will likely be hunting this weekend, the federation is encouraging its members to be responsible public lands users. That means packing out trash, using lead-free ammunition, following OHV laws and joining advocacy groups, Johnson said.
“This is a day that we get to go outside, and it gives us an extra lens into how amazing our state is,” she said.
Volunteers who wish to participate in local trail projects should meet at 9 a.m. at the University of Wyoming Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center’s northeast corner. Groups will travel from there to their respective work sites. Donuts and lunch will be provided, and most groups should be done by 2 p.m.
The Pole Mountain group should expect a short hike to Aspen Trail, where they’ll be rehabilitating sections of the old trail that is no longer in use after a re-route this summer. Volunteers can register on Eventbrite and find more information on Facebook.
The Territorial Prison clean-up is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon, starting at the East West McCue Trailhead, 975 Snowy Range Rd. Call (307) 777-7014 for more information.
Partner organizations and agencies include University of Wyoming, Laramie Ranger District, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Conservation Corps, Wyoming Pathways, the UW Outdoor Program, Wyoming State Parks and the UW office of Service, Leadership and Community Engagement.
