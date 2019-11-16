If you’re in the mood to put in a few miles before you tuck away a few pounds of holiday food later this month, two running races are on the schedule for the pre-Thanksgiving weekend.
The long-running Gobble Wobble 5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Dr. New this year, the Run for Rowan 5k is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at Snowy Range Academy, 4037 Grand Ave.
Proceeds from Run for Rowan will benefit Rowan Shea, an SRA sixth-grader who is currently undergoing treatment in Denver for rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare childhood cancer. He was diagnosed last summer, and since then community members across Laramie have rallied to support the Shea family, which has been sharing updates at www.facebook.com/wyorowanstrong and #rowanstrong.
Race director Kristy Palmer, who teaches middle school math and science at SRA, said Rowan has been one of her students for the past two years.
“He’s so genuine and enthusiastic, and just has a great personality,” she said.
The race starts and ends on Boulder Drive adjacent to the school and will take runners and walkers on trails that cross the open space north of the school. Participants can park in the SRA parking lot, and they should bring their own water.
“Dress warmly because it could be cold or snowy or windy,” Palmer said.
Prizes will be given to the first overall male and female finishers and to the top finishers in seven age groups.
Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt for those who register by Tuesday. The long-sleeved shirt is gray with pink printing, in keeping with Rowan’s favorite color. SRA student Keegan Huston was the winner of a T-shirt design contest, in which Rowan chose his favorite design from blind submissions by students in grades 3-8.
Participants can register online at snowyrangeacademy.org or in person on race day. Online registration and payment require two separate steps on the SRA website.
At LHS, proceeds from the 23rd annual Gobble Wobble 5k will benefit the TRACC Club, which consists of the school’s cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. Specifically, proceeds will be used to purchase uniforms and team equipment, fund team travel and support athletes who need financial help to purchase personal equipment, such as running shoes.
“Every year, we have a couple kids who can’t afford running shoes,” said race director and cross-country coach Greg Schabron. “Confidentially, we have them speak to us, and we go to a local score and they pick out a pair of running shoes and the TRACC Club pays for them.”
Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt and door prizes. Participants can register online at raceentry.com or in person from 8-8:50 a.m. on race day.
One runner will be dressed as a turkey, and anyone who manages to beat the turkey will also receive a special prize.
The 3.1-mile loop will start at the high school and proceed through neighborhoods to the east.
