Two documentaries that combine outdoor adventure with ungulate migrations, both made by scientists at the University of Wyoming, are set to screen in Laramie.
In “Deer 139,” UW research scientist Samantha Dwinnell and two friends follow the 85-mile migration path of a Wyoming mule deer doe in western Wyoming. The documentary was selected to be part of the Banff Mountain Film Festival in Alberta, Canada for Nov. 3.
In “92 Miles: A Migration Story,” UW graduate student Pat Rodgers runs the 92-mile migration path of a buck mule deer in south-central Wyoming.
A screening of both documentaries is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the UW Education Auditorium.
‘Deer 139’
Dwinnell is a research scientist at the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources in the Monteith Shop. Her research focuses on the influence of environmental changes on wildlife survival.
The idea for “Deer 139” grew out of a desire to learn more about the migratory journeys of her research subjects.
“As soon as you start working with migratory animals, you want to figure out where they go and what their migrations are like,” she said.
That interest grew into a documentary project when she realized she could share her adventure as a way to communicate the migration story to a broader audience. She enlisted friends Tennessee Watson, a reporter for Wyoming Public Media, and Anya Tyson, a naturalist who lives in Montana, to join her.
“What better way to get our science outside to a broader audience than make a film about it?” she said.
During two nine-day trips, they hiked, rafted and skied the route taken by Deer 139 from winter range near Pinedale to summer range overlooking Star Valley.
Filmmakers Morgan Heim and Jayme Dittmar directed, giving the project an all-woman crew among its adventurers, scientists and filmmakers.
The stories of migratory animals are important as scientists continue to learn more about their routes and the importance they play in an animal’s survival, she said.
“We have rapid landscape changes that are occurring, but also issues with how we perceive public lands and an intact landscape,” she said.
Deer 139 takes about six weeks to make the spring trip, and the crew scheduled their travels to overlap with hers at different times.
“Deer take their time while migrating,” Dwinnell said. “They’re smart about it. They’re connected to the landscape, and they’re moving in response to what’s changing on the landscape.”
While the deer’s summer range is located in a pristine mountain environment, her winter range is dotted with energy development. But, it allows her to survive when winter sets in.
“That’s why migration happens,” she said. “It’s presumed these animals would much prefer staying in these lush, high-alpine areas that become inhospitable in the winter.”
The Laramie screening of “Deer 139” kicks off a series of screenings set for towns in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana, in addition to the Banff Mountain Film Festival. The festival accepts movies about outdoor adventure, mountain culture and environment.
Dwinnell said she’s most excited about the film festival acceptance because it will allow the documentary to reach a bigger audience.
“We want to get the ideas out there to as many people as possible,” she said.
‘92 Miles’
Rodgers is a graduate student in the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Unit in the Kauffman Lab. He studies buck mule deer migrations, and he conceived of a documentary in order to share the challenges migratory animals face and the stakes of their journeys.
“I wanted to do a project that connected people to these animals,” he said.
Rodgers decided to run the length of a migratory route as a way to illustrate the physical hardship of the travel.
“You can cover so much country running slowly,” he said. “It’s amazing how far you can go.”
As Rodgers was in the beginning stages of the project, his dad was diagnosed with melanoma. Rodgers put the project off as his father died. When he returned to the documentary, it had taken on a deeper purpose because his father was one of his biggest supporters.
“My dad was a huge part of my desire to do wildlife research and follow a path to work to conserve wild places and wildlife,” he said.
Rodgers followed a route that started in mule deer summer range in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness in northern Colorado. He traveled north from there into high desert winter range near Baggs.
He chose to cover the route in three days of about 30 miles each, instead of pushing through without stopping, which would require running overnight.
“That’s not what deer do,” he said. “They don’t blow through the country. They take their time to stop, refuel and prepare for their next movement between stopover sites.”
With a crew of family and friends in support, he followed the route of a single deer until it merged into a migration corridor, and then followed a path that allowed him to run on trails or roads while avoiding private land, which doesn’t constrain a migrating deer.
He said he hopes his journey would illustrate the value and vulnerability of open space.
“What is a connected landscape?” he said “What constitutes enough openness and connectedness?”
