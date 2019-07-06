The U.S. Forest Service kicked off a summer of trail work in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madres with a volunteer-driven trails assessment in late June.
Trail crews are lined up to work on wilderness trails later this summer, and the assessment provides up-to-date information on locations the need the most attention.
“There’s going to be a big focus on the district and the U.S. Forest Service in general toward trail maintenance this year, and we have a whole bunch of youth crews coming in in July, August and September working on trails and helping to clear them,” said Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos.
Voos said the Rapid Trails Assessment Program, which was conducted by a volunteer group called Common Outdoor Ground, took place over several weekends in June to work around inclement weather.
Volunteers went out in groups and on their own to traverse trails and note spots with trees down, signage needed or other damage that needs attention. Their areas of focus were trails in the Platte River and Savage Run wilderness and on Sheep Mountain.
“We’re basically doing wilderness recon,” said Willow Belden, a member of the Common Outdoor Ground steering committee.
Common Outdoor Ground, also known as COG, is a community organization that does volunteer work on public lands around southeast Wyoming. COG got its start last year and logged more than 800 hours of volunteer work on 10 projects in 2018.
Advance work on the part of volunteers will allow crews to better use their time and ultimately get more work done.
“That’ll help the district be able to prioritize the work for those crews as they come in so that we’re maximizing their efforts while they’re here,” Voos said.
COG has a formal volunteer agreement with the Forest Service, allowing it to mobilize people easily. Such work fits with its mission to enhance public lands for multiple uses and partner with land managers, Belden said.
“These are trails that a lot of people use for different kinds of things — hiking, horseback riding, hunting,” she said. “It’s a project that will benefit a lot of different user groups.”
COG is planning a clean-up event on Pole Mountain from 4-7 p.m. Monday and possibly another clean-up of BLM land along Roger Canyon Road. Other projects are in the works for the summer and fall, including an event for National Public Lands Day Sept. 28.
