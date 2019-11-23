Hunters in southeast Wyoming might have noticed a few new faces as they ventured in the mountains near Laramie this fall.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomed three new game wardens into the fold this year in the vicinity of Laramie.
In the Elk Mountain warden district, Jake Brown started work this summer. In the Medicine Bow district, Rob Shipe started in July. In the Cheyenne district, Cody Schoonover also started earlier in 2019.
Sixty-three game wardens work for Game and Fish as part of its wildlife law enforcement arm. They enforce state statutes regarding big game, game birds, waterfowl, trophy game, furbearers, small game, fish, nongame species and watercraft.
Brown, the Elk Mountain warden, replaced outgoing warden Ryan Kenneda, who transferred to Sheridan. A Wyoming native, Brown followed his father, currently the Thermopolis warden, into the game warden business.
“I grew up in the Game and Fish,” he said.
Brown graduated with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from the University of Wyoming in 2015. Before becoming a warden, he worked as a technician at the Boulder Fish Rearing Station and then a technician for the Statewide Fish Spawning Crew. He also worked as a damage technician and habitat and access technician in Cody.
“I’ve worked all over the department,” he said.
The Elk Mountain district roughly encompasses the area north of Medicine Bow Peak, west of Wyoming Highway 13 and Rock Creek, east of the North Platte River and south of Seminoe Reservoir.
It’s an area with plenty of elk, mule deer, pronghorn and especially moose.
“Our moose population in the Snowy Range is particularly good for the state,” Brown said.
In the Medicine Bow warden district, just to the north of the Elk Mountain district, Rob Shipe also started last summer. He replaced outgoing warden Dylan Bergman.
The district is roughly marked by Fetterman Road on the east and south, the Albany County line on the north and Pathfinder Reservoir on the west.
“It’s 25 square miles larger than the state of Delaware,” Shipe said.
The prairie, high desert and mountains within that area are home to elk, deer, pronghorn and bighorn sheep, as well as nongame species such as the black-footed ferret.
“It’s almost got it all,” Shipe said. “It’s a cool spot to be.”
Shipe grew up in a small town in Michigan and earned a biology degree from Oakland University in 2013. After moving to Wyoming in 2014, he started working for Game and Fish as an aquatic invasive species technician for two years, checking watercraft for invasive mussels.
He said he loves the freedom the game warden career offers to patrol the district and interact with hunters and landowners.
“I always knew I wanted a career outside in the field working with wildlife,” he said.
In the Cheyenne warden district, Cody Schoonover patrols the very southeast corner of the state. Schoonover grew up on a ranch outside Ashland, Oregon, and has a master’s degree in biology from Eastern Washington University, which he was awarded in 2013.
He started his Game and Fish career as a wildlife damage technician in Sheridan in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.