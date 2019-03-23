I gaze out towards Sheep Mountain and across the Laramie Valley. It is a sea of white. The big bomb cyclone blizzard blew through four days ago, leaving a huge heaping of snow in its wake. I expect to see at least a few areas of open prairie showing through but that is not the case, at least on this lovely sunny morning to start the week. It is all white.
It’s that time of year again when biologists take to the sky as critters make their way back to Wyoming or awake up from hibernation. The prairie gradually comes alive again and we are out to document their return.
I can’t ask for better flying conditions. There is nary a whiff of a breeze to start and even when we finish, the wind sock next to the runway at the Laramie airport barely moves.
The purpose of the flight is to record any strutting sage-grouse I might see as they get an early start to the breeding season. I also have some raptor nests to check to see if any birds have taken up residency yet. It’s early in the season but bald and golden eagles usually arrive early and they could be sitting on nests already.
Flying is a great way to get about with all the snow and very limited access. It has the added benefit of viewing large areas in a short amount of time. Plus, when the air is this calm, it’s a hoot.
On this day our flight takes us north and, once on the survey area, the pilot drops down to fly a grid pattern, first up and then back, spacing each transect about a half mile apart. My face is up against the window as I peer down, hoping to spot a bird about the size of a house cat. I’m mostly alert to movement since strutting grouse are fairly easy to spot even from the air. We are only about 100 to 200 feet off the ground and cruising at 60 knots. In laymen terms, that’s about 70 miles per hour.
In spite of all the snow, sage-grouse still strut. I’ve seen them prancing around atop the snow, apparently without a worry of getting cold feet. I expect the drive to strut outweighs any misgivings they might have about the chilly surface.
After about an hour, our grid is complete and we come up empty-handed. We saw no grouse but the 100 or so elk we viewed more than made up for it.
Next we transition to searching for raptor nests. For these we check cliffs and rock outcrops as well as large pine and cottonwood trees. This is where I put my trust in the pilot’s skill. I depend on him to keep me safe while getting as close as possible to what I need to see. It helps to have a calm morning like this one where swirls and eddies of air are minimal; but they still exist. We hit one as the airplane bobs and the pilot reacts to steady the plane.
It is during the flight the next day that proved even more challenging to the pilot. That raptor survey involved checking a mile-long stretch of cliff habitat where, because of air whipping down from the cliff summit, it was tricky for him to get close enough so I could check for nests. We tried different angles and the pilot explained how he could go one direction but not another due to air action. I nodded and said safe is good; crashing is bad. Maybe I didn’t actually say that out loud but it certainly was the thought in my head.
Checking raptor nests from the air is harder than it sounds. When attempting to spot a nest on a long cliff wall, it is particularly challenging because of all the nooks and crannies the eye tries to scan and decipher in a split second. We’re still moving along at 70 miles an hour and it takes 100 percent of my attention.
At one point we come over the top of the ridge at what appears to be a mere 30 feet from the ground. Granted, the ground dropped away as we flew past the cliff but getting that close to terra firma was a little unnerving. Still, I trust the pilot because he knows the plane and I’m sure he wants to stay in the air as much as I do.
Now, after two days of aerial surveys, it is time to go back to searching for critters from the ground. Given conditions thanks to the big blizzard, I’ve loaded up an assortment of travel aids in my truck. I have a shovel and tow strap, just in case I get stuck in the muck or a snow drift. But also a mountain bicycle, a pair of skis and even some snowshoes. I am ready for anything and, such is spring in Wyoming, I could well use all that gear in just one day.
