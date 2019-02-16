The snow crunches as my skis break the crusty surface. I pause and look up at the high, thin clouds making the sky about the same color as the ground. It’s only about 10 degrees but it seems warmer due to the lack of that four letter word: w-i-n-d. There is hardly a puff. I check the wind turbines off in the far distance through my binoculars and note they aren’t even moving. It is not a “money day” in the world of wind generation.
With the lack of wind, the noise created by my skis travels easily. So much for sneaking up on any wildlife since stealth-mode is impossible. I’m conducting a wildlife survey, looking mostly for anything that flies, but also noting any wildlife that I chance to spot across the white expanse.
I call the snow conditions “sculpted hard-pack” where wind action creates mini-waves in the snow and the cold freezes them in place. The result is an uneven surface like skiing across frozen whitecaps.
The snowfall from two days ago left a few soft patches but most of the fluff is long gone to Nebraska. There are also sections of solid ice where my skis leave nary a scratch as I slip and slide across.
On the plus side, at least for me, I have the place to myself. I have complete solitude. It reminds me of the days, some 30 years ago, when I regularly skied out from the end of the plowed Highway 130 in the Snowy Range. I could ski the snow-packed highway or, my favorite, up Libby Creek drainage and hear only the wind. That was before snowmobiles took over. I quit skiing “up top” when the noise and hubbub got too much. Back then, though, it was like this: cold, quiet and peaceful.
I descend off a ridgeline and stop to take off my skis. The wind-scoured slope is snow-free, so I just walk down, carrying my skis, until reaching the bottom where there’s enough snow to ski again.
During my last survey, two weeks earlier, the weather was less ideal. I skied out into a headwind but, on my return loop, I had the wind at my back. Gusts that day reached some 55 miles per hour and it was all I could do to not take off like a kite. I adopted a wide “gorilla” stance and just fought to stay upright as the wind pushed me along. I admit it was a hoot.
A calm day is a rare thing on a proposed wind farm site, though, and this day is a treat. A raven flies overhead and I say “thank you” since it gives me something to put on my datasheet as proof I was out there. Critters are few and far between this time of year but I remind myself that seeing nothing is also good data; it just isn’t nearly as interesting to collect.
I pause again to hush my noisy skis and listen. The eerie howl of coyotes wafts through the air. I scan their direction with binoculars but don’t detect any movement against all that white. I usually spot at least one coyote every outing. I admire their toughness to be out and about this time of year when prey is so hard to find. I noted a coyote feeding on a dead steer carcass a month ago. That cow died about two years ago, though, with only hardened hide and bones remaining now. It is slim-pickings and seeing that coyote dig down into the snow and munch on bones just showed it is a tough winter.
It is sharp contrast to last year. That was a lousy snow year out on the vast prairie. I drove at least part of the project area every survey even in February, the heart of winter.
This year the snow arrived around Thanksgiving and shut off all wheeled access shortly afterwards; I’ve been skiing ever since. Compared to other project areas I’ve worked, this one lacks the truly remote feel since a highway is within a few miles and trains roll through to the south all day and night. It lacks that “essence of wildness” due to the proximity of human activities. Still, in the middle of winter when access is via skis or foot, it is plenty wild enough.
I see motion ahead and pause. This time it’s a small herd of eight mule deer. They look up from their feeding, curious if I was friend or foe. Instead of bounding off, they move skittishly and then pause and stare at me. We play this cat and mouse game for about 10 minutes before their flight reflex takes over and they skedaddle up and over the next ridge.
It takes about four hours before I return back to my truck on the first of two ski loops. I expect I’ll ski my routes at least one more time this winter before roads start to appear and allow at least some wheeled access. I both look forward to that and also lament ending the adventure opportunity I get when forced to ski – even when it is mostly sculpted hard-pack.
