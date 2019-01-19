A show is in store for anyone getting outside and looking up this Sunday evening, January 20. Starting around 8:33 p.m. and ending at 11:50 p.m., look to the night sky for the super wolf blood moon. It’s a total lunar eclipse where the partial eclipse arrives at 8:33 p.m., the total eclipse comes into view at 9:41 p.m. and the maximum total eclipse peaks at 10:12 p.m. Then the sequence reverses with the full eclipse ending at 10:43 p.m. and the show is over at 11:50 p.m.
Dr. Michael Pierce, University of Wyoming Associate Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, said this eclipse is particularly viewer-friendly.
“This lunar eclipse is perfectly timed for viewing in North America,” Pierce said. “It arrives in early evening so the eclipse is particularly convenient compared to when they occur in the middle of the night.”
It might seem like we just had a lunar eclipse since the last one came a year ago but it is not something we typically get to see every year. In fact, be sure to get out this time because the next one won’t appear until 2021.
A lunar eclipse occurs only during a full moon and when the earth, sun and moon are in alignment – what is called syzygn.
Pierce explains that the moon does not have its own light but shines because its surface reflects the sun’s rays. During a total lunar eclipse, the earth comes between the sun and the moon and blocks any direct sunlight from reaching the moon.
“The sun casts the earth’s shadow on the moon’s surface,” Pierce said. “It appears a brick red color due to dust in the earth’s atmosphere, similar to how we see red at sunset.”
That red color is why the lunar eclipse is called a “blood moon.” As for the “wolf” part, the first full moon in January is always called the “wolf” moon and was given that name by ancient cultures. Back then humans used the movement of the moon to keep track of the passage of time through the year. The wolf moon depicts the howling of hungry wolves lamenting the lack of food.
The “super” designation is a result of the elliptical shape of the moon’s orbit.
“The orbit it not a perfect circle,” Pierce said. “The moon’s distance from earth changes and, when the full moon coincides with when the moon is closest to earth, it is considered a ‘super’ moon.”
Pierce explains that being closer to earth makes the moon appear about 15 percent brighter and larger. While the actual size change may not be all that noticeable to those not accustomed to viewing it regularly, the moon is certainly brighter and it can be quite impressive when it’s near the horizon.
No special glasses are needed and this lunar eclipse lasts for about an hour in totality and nearly three and a half hours for the full show.
The unknown factor that might affect the viewing of Sunday’s lunar eclipse is the weather. The current forecast looks partly cloudy with about 80 percent cloud cover, so getting a really good view of the eclipse is a bit dicey. Still, it might come in and out of the clouds so viewers should be patient and wait for a peek. Remember, the next one won’t appear for another three years.
For those earlier risers, Pierce said the other astral event occurring now is the close alignment of Venus and Juniper, which are very bright in the eastern sky just before sunrise. Early in the morning after the lunar eclipse, on January 22, the two planets appear side by side, in what is called a conjunction. Both planets remain visible in the morning hours through spring. At the end of the month the old crescent moon will be seen between Venus and Jupiter.
Unfortunately there won’t be any spectacular meteor showers in the near future but plan now for the best shows with the Perseids in mid-August and the Geminids in mid-December.
