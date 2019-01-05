With the start of the New Year means, it is resolution time again. For at least three Laramie residents, they plan to just keep on ticking as their running streaks continue into 2019.
This type of streaking isn’t like the fad of the 1970s where individuals ran around wearing only their sneakers. This streaking means running every day. Following the rules established by the United States Running Streak Association, it means running “at least one continuous mile within each calendar day under one’s own body power.”
As of New Year’s Day, Laramie resident Mike Ernst has run 3,846 consecutive days, which is more than 10 and a half years. He is ranked #186 on the National Running Streak Roster where, to even get on the list, a person must complete at least one year of running every day.
The other Laramie resident on the official Running Streak roster is Keileigh Yeend. She’s run every day since May 21, 2017. As of New Year’s Day that’s 591 days. Yeend said she got her inspiration to start streaking from Ernst, who happens to be a co-worker. In 2017 she ran the Colfax Marathon in Denver, entering the half marathon distance, and has been running every day since.
“After that race I just kept going,” Yeend said. “In addition to the streak, I have a goal to run at least a half marathon distance in all 50 states.”
So far Yeend has five states completed: Colorado, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Alaska and South Dakota. She said it is strange Wyoming isn’t on the list yet but she plans to complete a Wyoming marathon or half marathon eventually. Her race schedule for 2019 currently includes Utah and Florida as well as an exotic race outside the country in Venice, Italy.
For 2018 Yeend and a friend had a goal to run one race each month, getting 12 races in 12 months.
“That was the worst idea ever,” Yeend said. “Not only are races expensive but it can be difficult to find ones nearby in the middle of the winter.” Still, Veend met that goal but vows to not repeat it.
Another Laramie resident that continues to streak, although he has not gone through the trouble of getting on the national roster, is Peter Thorsness who marked his third year of consecutive running this New Year’s Day.
Thorsness sticks to mileage that is less than 5 miles but always farther than 2 miles. His weak point is his feet that limit his daily distance.
“I don’t think I’m meant to do long runs,” Thorsness said. “I’ll keep running into the New Year and feel no need to stop the streak. I don’t really love running and I’m not really that good at it but that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy it and the ‘return on investment’ beats anything else I’ve tried.”
Thorsness is an avid Nordic skier and cyclist, especially mountain biking, and finds running helps his fitness level for both of those activities.
One recommendation Thorsness has for anyone taking up streaking that is endorsed by Yeend is to have at least two pairs of running shoes and use different shoes on consecutive days.
“This is especially important for distance runners,” Yeend said. “All my shoes are the same except maybe a different color, but it makes a difference to not wear the same pair every time. They actually need a chance to dry out and return their cushioning ability.”
Getting that run in, even just the minimum one mile, can be particularly challenging on busy days.
“I completed a 10 mile hike in Alaska where we went all the way up to this glacial lake,” Yeend said. “Then when I got done, my friends were amazed when I got to the car and then took off again, running up the trail. While I’d had plenty of exercise, it didn’t include at least one mile of continuous running so I still had to get that in to keep my streak going.”
Thorsness was at the Grand Canyon over the holiday break and after a full day of traveling to get there, he still had to get his run in for the day.
“I rushed out shortly after the sun set,” he said. “I, of course, ran along the rim trail where, even though it was paved, the footing was uneven. It got dark, making it a bit nerve racking by the time I finished with the drop down into the canyon right next to me.”
The next day Thorsness hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with his family and, of course, packed his running shoes. He still got his runs in when they were in the canyon bottom for a couple days.
One way or another, all three runners hope to find a way to get in at least the minimum distance – as they continue streaking into 2019.
