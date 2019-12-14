It was a family affair at the front of the line. Cade Haagensen and his brother, Cash Haagensen, were set to get on the first chair lift of the new ski season at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. Next in line was their father, Shane Haagensen who opted to let his two sons get in line ahead of him.
Their excitement, as well as that of the several dozen skiers and snowboarders standing in line behind them, was palpable. It was opening day and Mother Nature sure cooperated. Six inches of fresh powder blanketed the slopes atop an already well-established base.
Coverage was so good that all three Haagensens came with their new snowboards. Typically old skis and snowboards come out at the start of the season due to the risk of hitting hidden rocks or stumps.
“For an opening day, these are the best conditions I remember,” the elder Haagensen said, and he has been skiing at the Snowy Range Ski Area for 32 seasons.
Finally, the time came, and the ribbon was lifted to allow access to the lift chute. A cheer went up along with hoots and hollers and, with that, the 2019-2020 season was off and running.
Ski area owners, Aaron and Becky Maddox, were also on hand to herald their 10th season of ski area ownership.
“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years already,” Aaron Maddox said. “The years have gone by so quickly.” When they cut their first ribbon to start the season 10 years ago, their son, Charlie, was just seven months old. Their daughter, Chloe, wasn’t even around yet.
This year Chloe Maddox, age 7, did the honors with the new Magic Carpet lift. She was the first rider on this newest addition to the ski area.
The lift replaces the old one that was problematic since it often iced up. Youngsters had been known to slide backwards on the slick surface at the lift’s steepest point. Now the angle has been eased, and the lift itself is protected from the elements.
The new lift looks something like a slinky-tunnel. Riders step on the rubberized belt, or magic carpet, that takes them up to the top of the beginner slope. They enter a clear tunnel, surrounded on both sides and overhead by a Plexiglas canopy.
Another improvement at the ski area is more behind-the-scenes. The Snowy Range Ski Area website was upgraded to make it easier to purchase lift tickets on-line. Ellie Southerland, director of marketing and operations at the ski area, said the upgrades make it easier to purchase tickets ahead of time.
“There’s even a discount for on-line tickets,” Southerland said. “There are also savings when booking ski lessons on-line.”
On-line tickets, lessons and rentals must be purchased 48 hours in advance. Should a person purchase an on-line ticket and then have a change of plans, there is a 5 percent fee if canceled 24 hours prior to the intended date of use. Other restrictions and cancellation details are on the website. Southerland said it’s easy to get the tickets once you arrive at the ski area by going to any ticket window.
An adult lift ticket, purchased at the ticket window, is $49 for ages 18 to 69 and $30 for youth ages 5 to 12 years. Tickets are $42 for teens ages 13 to 17, as well as students and military with an ID. Children ages 4 and under and seniors age 70 and over ski for free but must obtain a ticket.
One reason the Snowy Range Ski Area attracts skiers and snowboarders, even from along the Colorado Front Range, is the price. While ticket prices are dynamic and subject to change the ballpark figures for an adult one day lift ticket at Vail is around $209, $162 at Aspen/Snowmass, $109 at Winter Park and Steamboat is $169.
That makes a lift ticket price of under $50 very enticing. It also helps that the Snowy Range Ski Area already has heaps of snow. Let the season begin.
