My heart sank. I hit the gas but, alas, my truck went nowhere. I put it in reverse, hit the gas again and got the same result. I attempted a rocking motion, putting the truck alternatingly in drive and reverse and also went nowhere. It’s been a while for me, but it was time for another chorus of the Stuck Truck Blues.
When I left Laramie the day before and just a couple days before Thanksgiving, there was hardly any snow remaining on the prairie. Just an hour away, though, the snow cover was drastically different with about six inches on the flats and more in drainage ditches where the snow drifted.
Still, following two-track roads, I managed to get around just fine using the “fast and float mode” where I kept my speed up so the truck sort of floated atop the snow. I only stopped at shallow spots where I knew the snow was only a few inches deep.
That worked until, well, it didn’t.
I got out of my truck to inspect the situation and realized, with no daylight showing under my truck, that I was solidly high-centered in a snow-filled road rut. The chance of anyone coming by to help was zero to none.
I got out my shovel to see if I could free the truck enough to back down the hill and get myself out. Normally, I’d just keep digging, crawling under the truck and getting it clear. Unfortunately, I had a limiting factor this time. I was about 10 weeks out from rotator cuff surgery on my shoulder and could use only one arm. Getting under the truck to dig just wasn’t going to work.
The landowner, Bill, told me at the start of this project that if I ever needed help, to give him a call. I was at a loss on what to do and figured contacting him was worth a try. I hiked a bit to find cell reception and, after a couple attempts, the call went through. I told Bill my predicament and to my great relief, he didn’t hesitate to come help me out.
To ensure he came in on the right road, I hiked towards the highway, doing a little post-holing when the snow got about knee deep with a hardened crust. When I was about 300 yards from the highway, Bill showed up and turned his truck my way. When he stopped to open the gate, a very large herd of pronghorn that were grazing along the fence, spooked. Amazingly, they ran right towards me. I stopped and watched in awe as about 400 head of pronghorn ran by, about 50 yards away, as if I wasn’t even there.
To make a long story short, Bill pulled me out without too much trouble. Once free he told me he’d follow me out to be sure I didn’t get stuck again. Using my “fast and float” mode, I made it to the highway without further incident. I waited for Bill to show – and kept on waiting.
Due to a lack of cell signal, I had no idea what was up and finally turned around to find Bill. I smiled a bit when I found him stuck in the exact same spot where I was trapped earlier. Bill figured his bigger truck could make it through the drift and, well, his truck made it about six inches farther than mine.
I maneuvered around and we hitched up the two trucks using this humongous rope, about five inches in diameter, which Bill had brought with him in his well-equipped truck. Once ready, I pulled away only to realize, too late, that I didn’t give it enough gas. Instead of pulling Bill’s truck, mine bogged down. Bill’s truck acted like an anchor, preventing me from moving forward, and I couldn’t get enough traction to move backwards. I was dead in the water.
We were in a pickle because the tow rope was so taut we couldn’t unhitch it. It took a bit of ingenuity involving a bolt, a hammer and some luck but we eventually got the rope free by removing my trailer hitch. I reset my truck to give it another try.
“Go fast,” Bill told me once the rope was back in place. “You went too slow last time and you need to give it a good pull.”
I figured there was no way I’d make the same mistake twice so I gunned my truck. Bill explained the rope was like a big rubber band and it would cushion the force.
When the rope caught it jerked so hard, I slammed forward, hitting the steering wheel and came up with a bloody nose. On the plus side, both trucks were finally free. I wiped my nose before getting out, hoping Bill wouldn’t notice.
We both drove out to the highway and, on this day before Thanksgiving, I gave thanks to Bill and his generosity in helping me out. At least this time the Stuck Truck Blues had a happy ending.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
