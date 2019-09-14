Laramie Audubon celebrating 20th anniversary
Laramie Audubon Society is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a potluck picnic from 2-4 p.m. today at Optimist Park. The club got its start in May of 1999 as a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. The group offers grants for scientific research, participates in national bird counting efforts and takes numerous birding trips around the Laramie valley and into surrounding areas. Past members, current members and the community are invited to the picnic. The Audubon Society will provide refreshments and ice cream, while guests are asked to bring place settings and a dish to share. There will also be a scavenger hunt, games for kids and birding along the Laramie River Greenbelt. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is set to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23nd St. Tony Hoch, director of Laramie Rivers Conservation District, is scheduled to give a talk titled “E. Coli in the Big and Little Laramie River Systems.” He will talk about a 2018 study on sources of E. Coli bacteria at four locations in the rivers. Hoch will also give an update on the status of the Pilot Hill Project. Contact club president George Janack at 399-7640 or janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
Jelm Mountain Run returns for 25th year
The 25th running of the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 21, starting about three miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10. The 10-mile race takes runners to the top of Jelm Mountain and back down on a dirt road, with an elevation gain of about 2,000 feet. Registration is $45 before Sept. 11 and includes a hooded sweatshirt, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Proceeds will benefit Albany County Search and Rescue. Go to highplainsharriers.org/jelm for more information.
Race to the Tetons to benefit Beitel students
Race to the Tetons, a team adventure race for all ages and abilities, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 21 starting at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Teams of four, five or six people will run or bike through the downtown district, covering about 5k total, completing physical and mental challenges. Registration starts at $80, and proceeds will benefit fourth grades at Beitel Elementary School who will attend Teton Science School in the spring. Go to www.facebook.com/RaceToTheTetons for more information.
LSO Quest for Gold to support Special Olympics
The LSO Quest for Gold obstacle race is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Jacoby Ridge Rural Trail just east of Jacoby Golf Course. The event is a 2.3-mile obstacle run, and participants should plan to get dirty. Registration is $25 and includes a finisher’s medal won by a Special Olympics athlete in a previous competition. Proceeds will benefit Laramie Special Olympics. Go to Eventbrite to register.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range, 73 Rifle Range Rd., is now open to the public to sight-in rifles for hunting season. The range is open to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Hazard tree work to impact hunters
Parts of Forest Road 830 in the Sierra Madre Range, also called Deep Jack Road, will be closed to the public during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall. Through Oct. 31, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. It will be open from 5 p.m.-7 a.m. and all day on weekends and federal holidays. Barricades and signs will mark the closure segments as they move. Within the closure segment, overnight camping and leaving vehicles will be prohibited. Access to hunting areas will be allowed while the road is open. After Oct. 31, the road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the spring until the project is completed, and there will be no public motor vehicle access on closed segments. Contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District Office at (307) 326-5258 for more information.
Fly fishing club to offer programs for veterans
Platte Rivers Veterans Fly Fishing is planning to offer free rod-building and fly-tying classes, along with trips to local rivers and lakes, for area veterans this fall. The program is open to disabled, active-duty and retired veterans of all abilities, with chapters in Cheyenne, Laramie and Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins, Colorado. The Laramie chapter is set to offer rod-building classes at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Fly-tying classes are set to start in January. Contact Maron Davis at 745-4429 or Wes Breghenti at 761-0459 or mrb49@reagan.com for more information.
North Platte River camping closed for bear removal
The Pike-Pole/Pickaroon area along the North Platte River has been temporarily closed to camping because of multiple reports of black bear encounters with humans. The area, located on the west side of the Snowy Range in the Medicine Bow National Forest, will remain closed until wildlife officials can trap and relocate the bear, according to a news release. The closure starts where Forest Road 512 turns south and begins to run parallel to the river and continues to the Douglas Creek Trailhead, south of A Bar A Ranch. Forest Road 495 on the west side of the river is also closed. The closure was put into place because previous attempts to trap the bear were unsuccessful while unsecured food from campers was available. For closure updates, call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300.
Cheatgrass spraying planned for burn area
Several agencies are planning to spray herbicide via helicopter on about 10,800 acres of national forest, BLM land, Game and Fish property, state land and private land in the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range, including the Ryan Wildfire area, in order to treat for cheatgrass. Treatment is planned to take place over 1-3 days in each location, with the project to be completed by mid-September, weather-permitting. The 2018 Ryan Wildfire burned more than 28,500 acres in the Sierra Madre range, allowing cheatgrass to move in. Contact Jackie Roaque at 745-2340 for more information.
Hazard tree removal to affect Brooklyn Lake area
Forest Road 317 and several recreation sites will be temporarily closed for a hazard tree removal project. The road takes forest visitors to Brooklyn Lake Campground, Sheep Lake Trailhead, the east end of Glacier Lakes Trail and the west end of North Fork Trail. Work is also set to occur in the Nash Fork Campground, which is currently closed but expected to re-open in the future. The road will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, but open each evening and all day on weekends. Overnight parking and parking along the road or in impacted recreation sites will be prohibited on weekdays. The Brooklyn Lake Campground will open at 5 p.m. Fridays and close at 3 p.m. Sundays, as will access to trailheads. Non-motorized access in the surrounding forest will still be allowed during the project, and visitors may encounter machinery in the area. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Boaters urged to avoid Lower Encampment during construction project
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to avoid traveling the Encampment River downstream of Baggot Rocks Public Access Area because of a fish passage project that started Aug. 5. The construction site is downstream of Baggot Rocks and upstream of the confluence with the North Platte River. Boaters can launch at Odd Fellows or Smelter and take out at Baggot Rocks. A difficult quarter-mile portage at the site, which is not recommended, is mandatory until the river becomes navigable again in the fall.
