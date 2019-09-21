Algal bloom found at Wheatland reservoirs
A harmful cyanobacterial bloom has been identified at Festo Lake and Wheatland Reservoir No. 1, both located near Wheatland, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Algal blooms are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae that pose a health risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife. When blooms occur, normal concentrations of the bacteria have instead become abundant, appearing visible in the water or making the water appear blue-green. Cyanobacteria produce toxins that can cause rashes, fatigue, illness, disorientation and death. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, do not ingest water from the bloom, even after boiling or filtering. Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion. Avoid water spray, do not allow animals near the water and rise animals as soon as possible if they do come into contact with water. In southeast Wyoming, algal bloom advisories have also been issued for Saratoga Lake, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3, Toltec Reservoir and Leazenby Lake. Go to wyohcbs.org for a complete list of current advisories.
Jelm Mountain Run returns for 25th year
The 25th running of the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, starting about three miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10. The 10-mile race takes runners to the top of Jelm Mountain and back down on a dirt road, with an elevation gain of about 2,000 feet. Registration includes a hooded sweatshirt, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Proceeds will benefit Albany County Search and Rescue. Go to highplainsharriers.org/jelm for more information.
Race to the Tetons to benefit Beitel students
Race to the Tetons, a team adventure race for all ages and abilities, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday starting at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Teams of four, five or six people will run or bike through the downtown district, covering about 5k total, completing physical and mental challenges. Registration starts at $80, and proceeds will benefit fourth graders at Beitel Elementary School who will attend Teton Science School in the spring. Go to www.facebook.com/RaceToTheTetons for more information.
LSO Quest for Gold to support Special Olympics
The LSO Quest for Gold obstacle race is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jacoby Ridge Rural Trail just east of Jacoby Golf Course. The event is a 2.5-mile run with 11 obstacles, and participants should plan to get dirty. Obstacles feature mud, tires, rocks and more. Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt and finisher’s medal won by a Special Olympics athlete in a previous competition. Proceeds will benefit Laramie Special Olympics and support Laramie’s 70 local athletes. Special Olympics Wyoming is a year-round program that provides athletic opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities. Go to Eventbrite to register, or contact Chris Hamann at 760-2797 or Laramie.special@gmail.com for more information.
UW plans bike event
The fourth Bike to UW Day is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the University of Wyoming Simpson Plaza. Students and staff are encouraged to commute to campus by bicycle, and several organizations will be at the plaza to support riders with giveaways, free safety checks, bike registration and information about bike-related organizations. Cyclists will also find updated bike maps with information for commuters navigating campus and surrounding neighborhoods. Go to www.uwyo.edu/bike for more information about bike-related resources on campus.
Audubon to resume evening programs
Laramie Audubon Society is planning to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center for its first evening program of the fall season. The center is located at the corner of Tenth and Lewis streets. Refreshments start at 6:30 p.m. Marco Restani, a biologist with NorthWestern Energy in Montana, is scheduled to talk about the Yellowstone River Osprey Project, a research program conducted in collaboration with Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society in Billings, Montana. Restani has directed the research component of the project since 2012. He’ll talk about the population ecology, behavior and conservation of the osprey, a charismatic raptor that lives along the Yellowstone River. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Forest Service seeking comment on vegetation project
The Douglas Ranger District is seeking public input on a proposed timber and fuels management project in Albany and Converse counties. The project area is located about 30 miles southwest of Douglas in the Laramie Range and Medicine Bow National Forest. The aim of the project is to restore forested lands, reduce fuels and reduce wildfire risk. The project would include vegetation treatments on up to 3,000 acres of national forest. No permanent roads would be constructed, and temporary roads would be decommissioned within three years, according to a news release. Public comments received by Friday would be the most helpful. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56224 for more information about the Laramie Peak Unit Timber and Fuels Management Project.
Trail work set for National Public Lands Day
A number of local organizations are planning a day of trail building and maintenance to celebrate National Public Lands Day. The Laramie event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28. Volunteers will meet at the northeast corner of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Wyoming campus. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Find the event on Facebook or Eventbrite to register.
Hunting celebration set for UW football game
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is set to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 28 during pregame festivities at the University of Wyoming football game against UNLV. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility adjacent to War Memorial Stadium. Participants can learn how to use bear spray, climb aboard a fish-stocking truck, practice casting, discover new places to hunt and fish in Wyoming and meet biologists and game wardens. Game and Fish officials will be on hand to answer questions about wildlife disease, tooth aging, aquatic invasive species and any other topic of interest, according to a news release. Those who use the hashtag #fieldgoals in connection with an outdoor photo on Facebook or Instagram prior to the game will be featured in a video to be broadcast in the stadium during the game. National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September.
City to host public meeting for bike park
The Laramie Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public meeting to gather input about a planned bike park. The meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive. The city is currently in the midst of assessing a location and developing a design and budget for the project. Call 721-5269 for more information.
Gear swap set for Laramie’s Basecamp
Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second Street, is hosting a fall gear swap from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5. Sellers can drop off gently used outdoor gear and clothing from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4 or 8-10 a.m. Oct. 5. A consignment fee of $.25 per item will be donated to Rooted in Laramie. Sellers can pick up money and unsold gear from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 6 or Oct. 8. For buyers, only cash will be accepted, and all transactions are final. Go to laramiesbasecamp.com for more information.
Silent Trails Memorial Race to honor runners
The Silent Trails Memorial Race is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Tie City Trailhead. The 10.5-mile race takes runners along singletrack trails in the Medicine Bow National Forest in honor of eight members of the University of Wyoming cross country team who were killed by a drunk driver on Sept. 16, 2001. Registration is free, and there are no aid stations on the course. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground seeking wilderness volunteers
Common Outdoor Ground is looking for volunteers to hike, fish, ride horses or otherwise recreate in the Encampment River Wilderness to help the U.S. Forest Service monitor solitude. The group is planning to meet at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot at 7 a.m. Oct. 6 to carpool to the Encampment River Wilderness trailhead. Solitude is a wilderness characteristic, but the Forest Service doesn’t have any data about solitude in the Encampment River and Huston Park wilderness areas, which makes it harder to get resources to preserve the areas, according to a news release. Volunteers will be asked to complete a survey about their human encounters while recreating. Anyone who wants to be involved on their own can also complete a survey about their recreation experience before Oct. 31. Go to commonoutdoorground.org for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range, 73 Rifle Range Rd., is now open to the public to sight-in rifles for hunting season. The range is open to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Hazard tree work to impact hunters
Parts of Forest Road 830 in the Sierra Madre Range, also called Deep Jack Road, will be closed to the public during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall. Through Oct. 31, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. It will be open from 5 p.m.-7 a.m. and all day on weekends and federal holidays. Barricades and signs will mark the closure segments as they move. Within the closure segment, overnight camping and leaving vehicles will be prohibited. Access to hunting areas will be allowed while the road is open. After Oct. 31, the road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the spring until the project is completed, and there will be no public motor vehicle access on closed segments. Contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District Office at (307) 326-5258 for more information.
Fly-fishing club offers programs for veterans
Platte Rivers Veterans Fly Fishing is planning to offer free rod-building and fly-tying classes, along with trips to local rivers and lakes, for area veterans this fall. The program is open to disabled, active-duty and retired veterans of all abilities, with chapters in Cheyenne, Laramie and Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins, Colorado. The Laramie chapter is set to offer rod-building classes at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Fly-tying classes are set to start in January. Contact Maron Davis at 745-4429 or Wes Breghenti at 761-0459 or mrb49@reagan.com for more information.
Hazard tree removal to affect Brooklyn Lake area
Forest Road 317 and several recreation sites will be temporarily closed for a hazard tree removal project. The road takes forest visitors to Brooklyn Lake Campground, Sheep Lake Trailhead, the east end of Glacier Lakes Trail and the west end of North Fork Trail. Work is also set to occur in the Nash Fork Campground, which is currently closed but expected to re-open in the future. The road will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, but open each evening and all day on weekends. Overnight parking and parking along the road or in impacted recreation sites will be prohibited on weekdays. The Brooklyn Lake Campground will open at 5 p.m. Fridays and close at 3 p.m. Sundays, as will access to trailheads. Non-motorized access in the surrounding forest will still be allowed during the project, and visitors may encounter machinery in the area. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
