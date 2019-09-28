Hunting celebration set for UW football game
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is set to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day today during pregame festivities at the University of Wyoming football game against UNLV. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility adjacent to War Memorial Stadium. Participants can learn how to use bear spray, climb aboard a fish-stocking truck, practice casting, discover new places to hunt and fish in Wyoming and meet biologists and game wardens. Game and Fish officials will be on hand to answer questions about wildlife disease, tooth aging, aquatic invasive species and any other topic of interest, according to a news release. Those who use the hashtag #fieldgoals in connection with an outdoor photo on Facebook or Instagram prior to the game will be featured in a video to be broadcast in the stadium during the game. National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September.
City to host public meeting for bike park
The Laramie Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public meeting to gather input about a planned bike park. The meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive. The city is currently in the midst of assessing a location and developing a design and budget for the project. Call 721-5269 for more information.
Forest Service seeking comment on vegetation project
The Laramie Ranger District is seeking public input on the proposed Rob Roy Vegetation and Fuels Management Project, which aims to promote forest resilience and reduce wildfire fuel through treatments on up to 3,000 acres of national forest. A separate project from the Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis, the Rob Roy project area is located about 45 miles of Laramie near Albany, Keystone, Lake Creek and Rambler in the central Snowy Range. The area has a high number of dead lodgepole pines from the mountain pine beetle epidemic. Implementation could begin in 2020 and take five years. An open house is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Comments would be most helpful is received by Oct. 4. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56762 for more information.
Pilot Hill parcel to open again for public access
The second of two Pilot Hill Community Access Days is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5. As with the same event in September, the public will be able access the 5,500-acre Pilot Hill parcel from multiple points, with tours scheduled throughout the day. Organized events include hikes for all ages and abilities, a bike ride and a horseback ride. Visitors can also walk, run, hike, pedal or ride their horse along designated trails on the parcel at their convenience. Dogs are not allowed on the parcel during Pilot Hill Days, as the property is still in private hands and remains a working ranch. All visitors are asked to check in and check out at one of the access sites, remain on flagged routes and recreate with a partner. First aid stations and maps will be available. The day’s headquarters will be at the top of Jacoby Ridge on Willett Drive just east of Jacoby Golf Course, where there will be informational booths, food trucks and the opportunity to share opinions about future development on the parcel. The Pilot Hill Project is a community-wide effort to acquire about 5,500 acres of undeveloped land east of Laramie for public access and aquifer protection. The Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments is preparing a land swap to acquire some of the acreage, and more than $900,000 has been raised for infrastructure development. Go to pilothill.org/communitydays for a complete schedule.
Silent Trails Memorial Race to honor runners
The Silent Trails Memorial Race is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Tie City Trailhead. The 10.5-mile race takes runners along singletrack trails in the Medicine Bow National Forest in honor of eight members of the University of Wyoming cross country team who were killed by a drunk driver on Sept. 16, 2001. Registration is free, and there are no aid stations on the course. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails for more information.
