The water gushed out of the foot-wide portal, seemingly alive with writhing 8-inch rainbow trout. Hundreds poured out in a steady stream and, in a mere 10 minutes, the excitement was over.
Nick Eglseder, senior fish culturist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, moved atop the large truck that has tanks mounted on the back.
“That was just half of them,” he said. “This truck has two tanks, and now I’ll open up the other side to do it all over again.”
With that, he sidled along the truck edge, and turned the valve. Water gushed out again, loaded with trout.
Eglseder was at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3, delivering 21,000 rainbow trout to this large fishery. It was the first installment of trout for the fall stocking. According to Steve Gale, fisheries biologist for the Laramie Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 80,000 rainbows are stocked in the reservoir every year, with half in the spring and half in the fall. When full, it is the largest reservoir in the Laramie Region at over 4,700 surface acres – or over seven square miles of water.
“Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 is doing really well,” Gale said. “Catch rates are good and there are also some very large trout in the reservoir.”
Thirteen years ago the future of the reservoir was less rosy. That was during a multi-year drought and the reservoir was in dire need of water.
In 2009, instead of a sprawling reservoir, there were two disjointed sections more like large ponds, surrounded by mud. Huge carp wandering the shallow water made great hunting for bald and golden eagles as well as a few well-fed coyotes.
While there might have been some nice trout out in the deeper water, getting to it was problematic due to the ankle- and knee-deep muck.
Conditions took a huge turn for the better in 2010 when winter snow and spring rains finally arrived, providing “new” water for the region’s lakes and reservoirs. Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 became one huge reservoir again. Stocking with trout began that season but, due to the unexpected turnaround, only “extra” fish that weren’t already scheduled for other waters could be put in the reservoir.
Since then, the reservoir has been back on the stocking schedule. Because the reservoir is so large, it continues to receive “extra” fish. The result is a good bit of diversity of trout in the reservoir. While the dominant species is rainbow trout, anglers can also expect to catch some huge brown trout, Yellowstone cutthroats and Snake River cutthroats.
There is also a good population of walleye in the reservoir but these were never stocked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department into this reservoir. Instead, they were initially stocked in Wheatland Reservoir No. 2 in 1977. That reservoir, approximately 12 miles to the east, lacks public access and is no longer stocked.
By contrast, access to Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 is due to some public lands surrounding the reservoir and an agreement with the Wheatland Irrigation District for public access. It is managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a Public Access Area.
“There are walleye in Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 but they got there from Wheatland Reservoir No. 2,” Gale said. “They came via stream connections between the reservoirs.”
Walleye are carnivorous and tend to eat small fish, crayfish and leeches. Gale said one reason the rainbow being stocked in the reservoir are fairly large, is to prevent them from being eaten by the walleye.
That strategy is working with a particularly robust cohort of rainbow trout in the 14- to 16-inch range. Gale said the nets used to sample fish won’t catch the larger trout but anglers report hauling in very large rainbows, weighing 8 to 10 pounds and measuring over 25 inches.
The reservoir is quite productive with plenty of natural food, so fooling a fish into taking a fake fly or lure can be challenging. The reservoir is fairly shallow and that results in excellent natural food for the fish in the form of zooplankton and aquatic bugs.
Since those dismal drought years, water levels in Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 have remained steady for the past nine years. Such stability has been very good for both the trout and the walleye. For those hoping to catch the largest fish they’ve ever landed, this is the place to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.