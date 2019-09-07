There’s a chance to smash rocks, dig in the dirt, form pots out of mud and throw pointy sticks through the air. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who likes to get a little dirty and try their hand at new things. In this case, the activities date back to historic and even prehistoric times.
It’s the annual Archaeology Fair, now in its fifth year, where visitors can attempt flint knapping – that’s where rocks are pounded to make tools; they can search for hidden artifacts in the sand and throw an atlatl. An atlatl looks like a very long arrow or spear attached to a stick. The atlatl is considered one of the best primitive weapons of all time and pre-dates the use of a bow and arrow.
The fair is put on by the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist and the State Historic Preservation Office along with numerous other state and federal agencies. It runs today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site and is free and open to the public.
If digging in the dirt is not your cup of tea, there is the chance to paint a rabbit hide, carve soapstone and even get your face painted.
Marieka Arksey, Collections Manager with the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist, said archaeologists from around the state will take part to offer 29 activity and information booths.
While many of the booths are hands-on, others are more “show and tell” such as one featuring David Osmundsen demonstrating traditional 19th century blacksmithing. Osmundsen runs a blacksmith school in Buffalo that attracts students from across the country and even internationally. It is one of the few schools available where students can learn traditional blacksmithing methods.
Arksey said one focus of the fair this year is to get the word out about opportunities for individuals to do actual archaeology at other times of the year.
“Rather than just trying an activity at the fair, both the State Archaeologist’s office and the State Historic Preservation Office offer special programs where individuals get involved in real archaeology projects,” Arksey said.
The Summer Ventures program for youth, ages 10 to 15, is a day-camp setting where the participants work on an archaeological site over a 5-day period. Opportunities are offered around the state through the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist.
For those who lack professional archaeology training but with a yen for learning more, there are special trainings where participants learn enough to help archaeologists. The trainings don’t involve actual certifications but teach the basic skills for citizens to assist on archaeology projects. Arksey said the OWSA offers three different programs for surveying, excavation and curation.
“We have some participants joining all three trainings,” Arksey said. “These also involve getting out on a site, such as the bison jump site near Sundance, and learning how to excavate, map and photograph a site.”
A third opportunity for public participation throughout the year is the Site Stewardship program through the State Historic Preservation Office. With this program, members help preserve and care for archaeological sites around the state.
Information booths about all three programs will be available at the Archaeology Fair. Other activities include presentations by guest speakers.
Michael Page, an archaeologist with OWSA, will show examples of ceramics in various stages of preparation. This is a new presentation this year and will be next to the pottery booth, to offer comparisons of the two methods of making historical pots.
Native American historian and author Michael “Badhand” Terry will discuss a variety of topics including horses, buffalo, weapons and clothing. Terry may be recognizable since he’s performed in a number of films and TV shows from Dances with Wolves to Wind River and The Last of the Mohicans.
In addition, the Wind River Dancers from the Wind River Indian Reservation will perform a variety of Native American dances from noon until 1 p.m.
For a full list of activities and more information go to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office website (www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us).
