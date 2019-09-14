He was a stinker. As a young pup more than 15 years ago, Muggle, my Australian shepherd, was a tough one to train. My previous dog, Darth, had one goal each day: to please me. Muggle’s goal was slightly different: to please him.
I took him to obedience class, hoping that would help us come to an understanding of who was in charge. There was also a young boxer dog in the class who had no intention of listening to his owner. The boxer and Muggle vied for the Worst Student Award.
One day Muggle jumped into the cab of my truck and tweaked his leg. He blamed the truck and assumed the vehicle was the enemy. From then on, he never willingly hopped into the cab. When out on a hike, as I neared the truck, I had to get him on leash before he realized we were about to get to the vehicle. If I failed to do that, he displayed an amazing ability to dodge and weave as I attempted to catch him and force him into the truck.
One summer when he was still young, neighbor kids teased him as they peered over the back fence, causing him to fret and bark. After a few months of such activity, Muggle tended to consider young boys as foes. It took many years for him to trust youngsters coming towards him. I always had to caution kids to approach slowly.
Muggle was not without his quirks. But I understood them and worked with Muggle to attempt to get past them. He became my best friend and, in my work as a wildlife biologist, was my constant companion.
Australian shepherds normally weigh around 45 pounds. As a puppy, Muggle had unusually large paws, hinting at his eventual size. At his heaviest, he tipped the scale at 84 pounds. I got him down to 72, his leanest and meanest, but he was always a big ball of fluff. He was an Aussie the size of a large Golden Retriever with fluff that would do an Old English Sheepdog proud.
With age, Muggle mellowed. He was incredibly huggable and loved attention. He enjoyed most other dogs with one notable exception. He turned from mild-mannered Jekyll to the evil Mr. Hyde whenever he saw this one particular Great Dane. To this day, I have no idea what caused the reaction.
About five years ago, I brought Muggle his own kitten, Sprocket. It was fascination at first sight for Muggle and the two were best pals from the start.
Sprocket was rescued from the prairie — literally found out in the sagebrush near South Pass. He accepted Muggle and the two enjoyed rough-housing and wrestling; Muggle always knew the limit, never harming Sprocket. Amazingly, Sprocket usually kept his claws to himself when playing with Muggle.
On our early morning walks to the prairie, Sprocket joined Muggle and me. I think he followed Muggle, not me, as we went a few blocks, out and back, every morning.
Muggle and I always took three walks a day. Muggle especially liked our noon walk when the neighbors might be out. Muggle loved getting biscuits from Scotty, around the corner. If he even glimpsed Scotty, he’d drag me across the street in his ardent quest for a biscuit.
If another neighbor, Bill, had his garage door open, Muggle dashed over to get some hugs and deliver some whimpers and licks of his own. Muggle was the neighborhood ambassador.
Eventually, though, the walks got shorter and shorter. Instead of walks on the prairie, we went up and down the alley with Muggle sniffing and still checking his p-mail. His sense of smell never diminished.
Alas, his mobility continued to deteriorate. He had bone cancer in his front leg and extreme arthritis in both hind legs. Our last walk only got us to the backyard after I hauled him down the stairs myself. Instead of walking, I just sat down, Muggle by my side, and talked to him, as I was prone to do ever since he was a pup. He was such a good listener, even when he turned deaf with age. He gave me a periodic lick with his especially long tongue; he was such a kisser.
It was with a very heavy heart that I had to say a final good-bye to one of the best friends I’ll ever have. If there is a rainbow to cross, I look forward to seeing both Muggle and Darth on the other side. If there isn’t, I feel blessed to have had not just one, but two of the best dogs a person could ever want. Neither was perfect and each had their foibles, but both Muggle and Darth were truly loved by at least this one human.
This morning, on my first Muggle-less morning in over 15 years, I walked Muggle’s favorite early morning route. I’m happy to say, Sprocket joined me, but it wasn’t the same; we both missed Muggle terribly.
Good-bye, best friend. Thanks for making my life richer.
