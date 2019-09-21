Competing in a 10 kilometer running race is a challenge for most people. Imagine, instead, swimming the 6.2 miles. Tougher yet, imagine doing it in open water where chop, boat wakes, sun and wind are all factors.
That’s exactly what Laramie resident and assistant high school swimming coach, Tamara Bretting, did recently when she competed in the Horsetooth Open Water Swim.
The event, held in Horsetooth Reservoir located in Fort Collins, Co., also offers 1.2- and 2.4-mile distances.
Bretting competed in the same event in 2018 and prepared for this year’s race with a goal in mind: to break three hours. In 2018 she completed the race in 3 hours and 25 minutes.
“I had a goal and stuck to my training and nutrition plans,” Bretting said. “I hoped to take 25 minutes off my previous time.”
Open water swims, however, are not necessarily comparable one year to the next. This is not a pool where conditions are nearly constant. As it turned out, this year conditions were more difficult. There was wind, creating a good bit of chop in the water.
On the plus side, according to Bretting, the water temperature was three degrees warmer than the previous year. It was still a rather nippy 69 degrees and, although there was a wet suit division, most of the swimmers, like Bretting, wore only swimsuits. The reservoir was about 85 percent full, which was ideal for swimming. That meant underwater debris and vegetation was well below the surface.
All 10 km swimmers had to be accompanied by a paddler in a kayak, canoe, or on a paddleboard. The paddler, who was wearing a bright pink vest over their flotation device, provided visibility for the swimmer, aided the swimmer with navigation, and provided nutrition to the swimmer over the course of the race.
For Bretting it was a mother-daughter team effort. Her mother, Barb Slesler, accompanied her for the second year in a row. Last year conditions allowed Slesler to coast frequently, but this year was much more difficult. Thanks to the wind, she had to power through the water the entire distance, making it quite a kayak workout.
Every 45 minutes Bretting stopped while her mother provided Gatorade and sweet tea. While others opted for solid food such as bananas and even peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Bretting said she did best when sticking just to liquids.
During such assistance, the swimmer treaded water although, if they made contact with the boat, it was generally fine as long as the swimmer didn’t advance in the water.
At one point, Bretting remembered getting buffeted by the wake from a boat. Since the reservoir was still open to other modes of recreation, the brightly-colored paddlers ensured the safety of the swimmers; however, boat wakes were still an issue.
“I had both arms and one leg out of the water,” Bretting said. “It was a weird feeling to have just one limb still in the water.”
While the water was a few degrees warmer than last year, Bretting said it felt colder. Thanks to her intense training program that involved swimming 4,000 meters, or about 2.5 miles, daily, Bretting said she was about 20 pounds lighter than in 2019. With the reduced insulation, she said it felt a lot colder. In fact, after the race it took her about an hour to finally stop shivering.
Due to the tougher conditions, Bretting just missed her goal of three hours, but still took 21 minutes off her time from the previous year. She said a friend, who is an outstanding swimmer, added 21 minutes, which helped her realize the challenging conditions for this year.
With a time of 3 hours and 4 minutes, Bretting finished an impressive 19th overall, including both male and female swimmers. She was the 10th fastest woman and was 5th in her age group.
Bretting, who has been the assistant swim coach for the boys and girls high school teams as well as the middle school team for 11 years, teaches chemistry at Laramie High School. She also is the mother of two young boys, so getting in the workouts can be challenging.
She encourages anyone wanting to take on distance swimming to start with shorter distances to learn the ropes. In fact that was just what two Laramie swimmers did at this year’s Horsetooth event. High school swimmers Maddie Jablin and Sage Morton both completed the 2.4-mile swim.
“They were amazing,” Bretting said. “Maddie was the first woman finisher with Sage right behind her. They finished one and two among all female competitors for that distance.”
Meanwhile, Bretting is back at it. After taking just one day off, she has returned to her 4,000 yard daily workouts. She already has her eye on next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.