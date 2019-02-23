As the snow flies and nippy winds whip across the prairie, it’s the perfect time to look ahead to plan for warm weather escapades. If participating in the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour is on your radar, now is the time to plan for the adventure.
In fact, if you wait too long, you’ll be too late. Due to the event’s popularity, entry into the Tour de Wyoming is via drawing. Registration is open now and runs only a few more days to the end of the month. Then the wheel spins and the 300 winners are randomly selected.
For anyone who doesn’t feel lucky, the way to guarantee a slot in the event is to coax a friend or spouse to volunteer for the week. Volunteer tasks include manning rest stops, driving support vehicles (called SAGs) or delivering water. It’s a great way to turn the entire week into a family vacation. Volunteers have free entry, free meals, all the swag and they are sure to receive multitudes of thanks every day.
Cheyenne resident Judy Hart is a long-time volunteer on the tour, having stepped up every year since 2004. Hart spends the week driving back and forth along the day’s route picking up weary riders or those who need a lift for whatever reason.
“I meet wonderful people on the Tour each year,” Hart said. “Over the years people I didn’t know have been very kind and helpful to me so when I can help someone on the tour it’s an opportunity to pass the kindness on.”
Hart said she initially volunteered to ensure her husband, Ron Hart, could get in as a rider without the risk of missing out via the drawing.
“That first year Judy volunteered so I could get in,” Ron Hart said. “She got hooked and we’ve been coming ever since.”
Ron Hart may be vying for the “oldest rider” slot at the age of 79. Last year there were more than 20 riders over the age of 70 with one over 80, so the “oldest” slot remains up for grabs. The youngest riders, as young as 8 years old, often pedal with a parent on a tandem bicycle while those in their teens bike solo but in the company of an adult rider.
The Tour de Wyoming route changes each year. For 2019, the 23rd year of the event, the route circles the Bighorn Basin, an area known for excavation of dinosaur fossils. With that in mind, the unique event jersey features a dinosaur riding a bicycle. Daily distances range from 54 to 67 miles with a total distance over six days of 365 miles.
Cyclists and volunteers gather July 13 in Thermopolis and then start pedaling the next day. On the first day riders head north, passing through Worland and Manderson before ending the night in the small community of Basin.
The route continues north to overnight in Cowley where the night’s entertainment includes live music with Wyoming musician Jalan Crossland.
From there, cyclists cross the state line into Montana for an overnight stay in Red Lodge before returning to Wyoming the next day to stay the night in Powell. Day Five heads south, passing by Cody on the way to Meeteetse for the night. The final day is a push across the open prairie to return, once again, to Thermopolis where riders can celebrate their accomplishment with a soak at Hot Springs State Park.
Overnight facilities at each town are in local schools. Riders camp indoors in the gym or pitch a tent around the schools. Others opt for a somewhat more civilized approach, staying in motels along the route. The exception is in Red Lodge where the group gathers for the night at the local fairgrounds rather than the school.
The Tour de Wyoming is a fully-supported bicycle tour; it is not a race. Riders take off each morning at their own pace and enjoy rest stops every 15 to 20 miles with food, drink, and toilet facilities.
The $245 entry fee covers rest stops, luggage transport so riders can travel light and SAG support where riders can get a lift if needed. Optional meal plans are available with breakfast and dinner provided mostly by local caterers or community organizations.
A bicycle mechanic is available in the evenings for those needing repairs and there’s even the opportunity for a massage from a small team of certified massage therapists headed by Laramie’s Kathy Milks of Dynamic Endeavors.
Information and a link to the registration site are on the Tour de Wyoming website (http://www.tourdewyoming.org). To volunteer for the week, send an email to the Tour Director (atravsky@wyoming.com).
