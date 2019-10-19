A photojournalism display featuring work that explores wildfire recovery and insect pollinators is now on display at the University of Wyoming.
UW students Michael Gjellum and Christina DeLong were recipients of the Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship in the Department of Communication and Journalism. They both completed their fellowships during the summer, and their final products are hanging in the hallways on the fourth floor of Ross Hall for the next month.
Gjellum spent the summer photographing wildlife in wildfire burn areas in order to show renewal and new growth that occur after fires.
“I wanted to give forest fires a better light,” he said. “In media, they’re always in a negative light — how bad they are and how destructive they are — but in reality, there is a good side to forest fires in that they’re really healthy for the forest.”
The display features images of bull elk that graze on new grass, bluebirds that use burned materials in their nests and wild flowers that lay dormant until a fire’s heat encourages them to germinate.
“It’s actually a really beautiful thing that can happen to the forest,” he said of wild fires.
Gjellum’s project was inspired by the West Fork Fire Complex, a group of fires that burned near Wolf Creek Pass in southern Colorado in 2013, started by lightning strikes. The fires burned almost 110,000 acres during the next two months.
“I had a family cabin almost get burned down in the West Fork Fire,” he said.
He also spent four years doing fire mitigation as part of a youth program.
Last summer, Gjellum traveled to the West Fork burn area as well as Durango, Colorado, and Yellowstone National Park for the project.
He’s applying for grant funding through the National Geographic Young Explorers program with the goal continuing his project after he graduates from UW this spring.
“I hope to continue this research and push it forward,” he said.
DeLong, a zoology major, spent her summer photographing bees and butterflies while she worked as a technician on a butterfly survey in eastern Wyoming. One goal of her project is to help educate people about the work that insects do in pollinating plants.
“When I say that I work with pollinators, people get excited about them, but they don’t know much about them,” she said.
For example, she said, many people don’t know honeybees aren’t native to this part of the world. Native bees don’t overwinter in colonies and many lead solitary lives.
“A lot of the native bees are smaller bees, so they get overlooked, and sometimes people don’t realize that they’re bees,” she said.
DeLong’s interest in pollinators started when she took a job pinning bee specimens for a graduate student who was studying the impact of wind farms on bee populations.
“I started learning more about bees, and that grew into learning more about pollinators,” she said.
Her interest in insect pollinators led her to survey work with the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database. She hopes to continue studying them during graduate school in a couple years.
DeLong used several specialized camera lenses to capture her insect subjects and learned as the summer progressed how to keep her distance and move slowly. She also learned that she shouldn’t hesitate when she has a shot.
“A lot of times you won’t have the opportunity to take pictures when you get closer,” she said. “You’ll scare them off, or they’ll lose interest in whatever they’re doing and fly away.”
Blooming flowers took their time this summer, as did the arrival of pollinators, which made DeLong worry that her project wouldn’t come to fruition.
“Seeing them in print is really a good feeling,” she said.
The Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship was started in 2008 to commemorate the life and work of Bristol, a UW journalism graduate who worked around the state and was noted for his photographic portrayals of human emotion, according to a news release. The fellowship is open to any UW student and comes with a $5,000 stipend.
