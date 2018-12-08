Parks and Recreation Guide
Find the current Parks and Recreation guide at www. cityoflaramie.org/ parksandrec. Be sure to like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for useful information and news. Call 721-5269 with questions regarding Parks and Recreation services.
Notify Me
This service is a way to connect with the city of Laramie. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme, sign up and choose the areas to receive automatic notifications about to stay informed about the Parks & Recreation Department or various other city items. Notifications can be sent via text or email.
Drop-In Class Holiday Cancellations
Drop-in fitness classes are canceled Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 30-Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
Holiday Closures
The Laramie Community Recreation Center will be closed at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and all day Dec. 25 for Christmas.
Coupon
Contact the Laramie Community Recreation Center about a coupon offer for 10 percent off any gift card purchase. Offer expires Dec. 31.
Time to Unwind
Come relax in the leisure pool, sauna or hot tub. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Memberships for everyone!
The Recreation Center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. Check out our Core Drop-in Fitness classes which are now a part of your membership! Memberships also provide discounts to many of our scheduled activities as well as access to events like Pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge! Come join us for the fun! Check out www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
Social Media
Post a picture to Facebook or Instagram with your 150th ornament and get entered to win a recreation gift basket! Use #Laramie150 or #movie@theplaza.
Learn to Skate Christmas Show
The 2018 Learn to Skate Christmas Show is from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. The show will feature group numbers and solos. Public skate, free with a show ticket, is from 8-10 p.m.
Personal Trainers
Ever want to try to improve your fitness, reach new goals for flexibility and strength? Try a session with a personal trainer. We have five different personal trainers available to help you develop your own personal fitness plan and work towards your goals. For additional information check out www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers
Free Drop in Fitness Classes with your Membership!
Join us any day of the week for our fun class offerings—including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There is sure to be a class that fits your schedule and fitness level! Visit www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view our current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Make sure to come early to ensure a spot in the class as they fill up quickly.
Fit Happens!
A new drop-in class is from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Admission is free with a membership or day pass purchase. The class focuses on overall body strength and fitness.
Jr. Cowboys Basketball Registration Open Now!
Junior Cowboys Basketball for boys and girls grades K-6 is open. Early registration discounts are available until Dec. 3. Games are from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays Jan. 14-March 9. Go to parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org.
Spring Adult Basketball League — Age: 16 years & up
New for Spring 2019: We are moving to a 6-week/12-game season, with 2 weeks of pool play, 4 weeks of bracket-play, and section champions crowned at the end. Games may be played Monday through Thursday evenings. We feature regulation courts, glass backboards, and electronic scoreboards. Two qualified officials at each game, with NFSHSA rules governing play. A minimum of 5, maximum of 12 players allowed. Individuals looking to get on a team, email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org. Location: Laramie Recreation Center Note: To receive the $25 early registration discount, you must have your registration form, team roster, and fee paid no later than 12/28/18. Final deadline for all other teams is 1/13/19. Prior to the first game, all captains are required to attend an organizational meeting (TBA), and each player is required to register, on-line at cityoflaramie.org/player card, or at the front desk of the Rec Center. Must be 16 years of age or older and sign a COL roster to play. Under the age of 18 years must have a parent/guardian sign a consent to play. 2/4-3/14 M-Th 6-9P $400.00 129024-1
Ice & Event Holiday Closures
The center will be closed Dec. 24-25 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
Snowplow Sam
These classes are designed for skaters ages 3-5 yrs. old. This unit gives the student room to grow as a skater, while considering their well-being and security. Building a lifetime of skating starts from the beginning. This class is designed to make sure your child has a great experience to get them to come back!
Basic Levels
These levels are designed for skaters ages 6-18 yrs. old. This unit covers skaters that are new to the ice as well as experienced skaters. Skater who are coming from the Snowplow Sam unit will begin at either Basic 2 or 3 after assessments.
Learn to Skate Hockey Age: 3-16 years
This class is designed for the hockey skater with little to no experience. Upon completion of this level, some of the skills that the skater will be able to execute will be proper hockey stance, two-foot glides, forward swizzles and double c-cuts. Once the skater masters these skills they will be ready to transition into the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club Initiation Program. Please inquire at the Front Desk for information on LAHC! Note: Registration will open Aug 1st and close the first day of each session. Participants are encouraged to wear long socks, warm clothes, & gloves!
Learn to Speed Skate and Figure Skate
The Laramie Ice & Event Center is excited to be offering the USFS curriculum through our High Altitude Skating Program. We will be offering classes on Sundays in Figure Skating and Speed Skating. Email Skate Director Tracy Malone at tmalone@cityoflaramie.org for more information. Go to parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to register.
Half-Price Lunch Skate
Half-Price Lunch Skate is from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Step Interval Training
Drop-in is from 6-6:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Admission is free with a membership or purchase of a day pass.
CPR/FIRST AID/AED
Registration deadline 12/13. Call 307-721-5269 for more info. The class is $80 for ages 15 and older. The class is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 15. Go to parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Skate with Santa
Join us for this FREE event and bring the kids to Skate with Santa! Donations are encouraged and donated to local food pantries. The event will have refreshments, children’s gifts and free skating and rentals. The event is from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. It is sponsored in part by the Friends of Community Recreation.
Drop-In Basketball — Age: 16 years & up
We reserve the West Court at the Laramie Recreation Center for pick-up basketball on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6am — 8am, and Sundays from 2pm — 4pm. Pinnies and basketballs are available at the front desk to check out. Free with Membership or Day pass.
Run the Rails for fun and fitness! NOW EXTENDED!
Have you reached Chicago, or maybe even Council Bluffs? Don’t miss out on this fun personal challenge! Tracking and activities will continue through the end of year, so don’t miss out on completing the route and earning your FREE T-shirt! Take a look at our informational video on the City of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page!
Rent the Recreation Center!
The Recreation Center has three great meeting rooms perfect for anything from a family get together to a board meeting. You also can rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for your next party. Give us a call or stop by to see the facilities!
Indoor Leisure Pool
Water toys and slides! Increase your Rec Center pool experience! Check out our slide and Open Swim times. The Indoor Leisure Pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, we will open them on request.
Pickleball
This exciting game is taking the nation by storm, incorporating aspects of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. Use your membership or day pass to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space.
Drop-In Recreational Pickleball
Drop-In Recreational Pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays through December. Admission is free with a membership or purchase of a day pass. This program is for ages 16 and older and all skill levels.
Competitive Pickleball
Do you love Pickleball and think you may be interested in some of the local tournaments? Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon intermediate to advanced players will gather and play mini tournaments within their skill division.
Pickleball Clinic
A Pickleball clinic is planned for Thursday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. The advance/intermediate clinic is from 8:30-10 a.m., and the beginning/intermediate clinic is from 10 a.m.-noon. Call 721-5369 to reserve a spot.
SACC — After-School Program — Grades: K-6
SACC is an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised after-school environment where children are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports, homework time, indoor and outdoor free time. A healthy snack is provided each day, as well as a healthy dose of positive reinforcement! Transportation from all Laramie elementary schools is provided by ACSD #1.
Registration: 2018-2019 school year registration is open. Forms can be picked up at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or filled out online at www.cityoflaramie.org/SACC
Days: All full ACSD#1 School Days
Time: After school, until 5:30p
Dates: 8/23/18-5/30/19
Capacity: 60 Participants/Day
Location: Laramie Community Recreation Center
Fee: Based on a sliding fee scale, fees are $5.50, $9, or $16/per day; or $26, $42, or $75/per week, if paid before the 5th of the month. To be considered for the sliding fee scale, you must provide proof of income and a statement of household size at the time you submit the enrollment form. If paid after the 5th of the month, fees are slightly more. Schedules are set at the beginning of each semester and a $20 fee will be assessed for each change made after initial registration.
School’s Out, but SACC is IN!
In addition to our daily after-school program, SACC will be in operation during days designated by ACSD #1 as staff development/early release. Pre-registration is required for each of these days and enrollments are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a maximum of 40 children accepted each day. The fee of $32 for Full-Days and $16 for Half-Days must be paid at the time of registration. Note: Enrollment in SACC is not required to register for these days.
Registration opens for these days in the fall:
Full Days: 1/21/19, 4/22/19
Half Days: 1/18/19, 2/15/19, 3/29/19, 5/24/19
Last Day of SACC: Friday, August 24 Wednesday, May 29
Note: There will be No SACC on days that ACSD #1 has designated as No School days. For 2018, these include Nov 21-23, & Dec 24-31. For 2019, these include Jan1-4, Mar 18-22, & May 27.
First Friday Fun Night — All Ages Moved to Dec. 14 to accommodate Christmas Parade
Join us for some Holiday FUN on the Second Friday this month at the Rec Center! Dec 14 6-8:30pm. Kids can make and take home up to 3 different gifts from Santa’s Workshop!
Note: Free with membership or day pass.
Childcare While You Workout
Fall child care, in partnership with Laramie Early Learning Cooperative, will begin on Tuesday, September 4. Child care is available for ages 1-6 years on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. Time slots will be available at 8a, 9a and 10a. Cost is $3.50 per hour for one child, additional children in the same family are $2 per child per hour. Space is limited so it is highly recommended that you sign up ahead of time for your time slot. Call 721-5269, option #7 to reserve a spot, or stop at the rec center front desk to sign up.
Recreation Party Packages
Schedule your next birthday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or Ice & Event Center. Party Packages are available on most Saturdays and Sundays from 1-3 p.m., or 4-6 p.m. at the Recreation Center or during Public Skate and special reservation at the Ice & Event Center. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Please email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org for more information about Recreation Center parties or dstalder@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
Parks
Parks crews will be fertilizing turf in all Park locations next week, be advised of equipment as the crews spread the fertilizer.
After fertilizer has been applied, irrigation systems will be winterized. Drinking fountains have been shut off due to cold temperatures at night.
As a reminder to the public, slack lines and hammocks are not permitted to be tied to trees or vegetation in the parks. Repeated use can cause damage to the tree trunks and possible removal down the road.
As the leaves turn yellow and fall, staff will begin fall cleaning activities. Sweeping equipment will be in and around the major tree areas and staff will try to keep leaves from blowing into residential areas.
If you have any questions about Parks Crew activities, please contact Scott Hunter at 307.721.5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org.
Athletics
Fields that have been prepped and chalked mean they are ready for games that day, if you see chalked lines, please do not use that field for practice.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks, or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners, are not allowed to use the fields for running your pets.
Greenhill Cemetery
All mowing and trimming operations have concluded for the season. Fall cleanup has begun. Pine cones, leaves, and sticks will be picked up around snow accumulations. Any items left on monuments not meeting the rules and regulations may be removed at this time. Glass items are not al-lowed.
If you are unfamiliar with the rules and regulations, you can visit the City of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. For more information, please contact Loni Wilson, Cemetery Crew Leader at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org
Integrated Pest Management
Crews are currently applying Trans Film anti transpirent to evergreen trees to help them maintain moisture throughout the winter. Phone the ‘HOTLINE” at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated daily at 4pm for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the City Web page. Scroll to the bottom of the City homepage and look for the Hotline tab.
Mosquito Control
Fogging and larval control operations have concluded for the season.
The rating of the Risk of West Nile virus (WNv) infection is rated at LEVEL 0 (NO RISK) based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for a phased response to WNv surveillance data. NO samples tested positive for WNv in Albany County this season.
City of Laramie technicians have tested a total of 108 samples of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes throughout the summer season with NO positive samples for WNv. Two crows have also been tested with NO positive samples.
Further Wyoming WNv information can be found on line at: the www.badskeeter.org or the Centers for Disease Control website: http://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.Hotline information regarding chemical applications on City owned properties will be updated daily at 4pm. Call 721-5056 or click on the Mosquito and Chemical Application hotline tab on the City of Laramie home page. For further information contact Tyler Shevling, Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor at 721-5258 or Scott Hunter, Parks Manager at 721-5264.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meeting will be held on December 12, 2018 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room at 6:30pm. The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
