I tiptoe across the hardened snow, hoping the crust is hard enough to hold me. If I think “light” maybe I’ll be light.
It works for about 10 steps but then my leg busts through. I sink up above my knee and struggle to pull my foot back out before the other foot punches through. Instead the snow gives way and my other leg sinks as I pitch forward. I reach out with my arms to break my fall but the comedy act continues as my arms, instead of stopping on the snow surface, also punch through. I now have all four limbs entrapped in the crusty bank of snow. It’s ridiculous and I opt to laugh instead of yelling my frustration into the wind.
On the plus side, there isn’t anyone for miles around to witness my predicament. Lacking any grace at all, I flop onto my side and do a sort of log roll to get to my stomach and get my feet back under me. The snow is too soft to allow me to stand so I just stay low and crawl until I reach snow-free ground.
I get back up and brush off the snow and scan my route ahead. At least it is snow-free but now I encounter a steep and rocky incline. One option is to attempt a Spiderman approach and just go straight up, scaling from one rocky boulder to the next. I’m solo, though, and opt for a safer route that curves around and stays on solid rock. Since I work alone most of the time, I know going the safer route is always the best option.
Finally at the top, I catch my breath and check my GPS receiver. The compass needle points to the northeast. I have just 110 yards to go.
The goal of my little trek is a raptor nest. I’ve never seen it before and only have GPS coordinates to go on. Alas, the compass direction is “as the crow flies” and, since I can’t fly, I have to figure a route that skirts through what has turned into an unexpected obstacle course. I started out from my truck thinking I’d have a pleasant little hike around the curve of the base of the hill and then just look up to see the nest above. It would be easy-peasy.
According to the data I have for this project, this nest is located on a cliff. Last year it was not used by raptors but was in good condition. My objective is to see if it’s active this year and to check its condition.
I walk a few more feet across a smooth rock ledge until my GPS indicates I’m just 60 feet away. Alas, I am at the edge of the cliff and can go no further.
“You have to be kidding me,” I utter to myself and cautiously lean out and look down. All I see is open space; I can’t see the rock face of the cliff below due to the overhang.
No doubt the nest is below me but I can’t see it and I have no way to get to it from my current position without risking, well, death. I sigh and check out the terrain to the right and to the left. The safest option is to backtrack along the cliff ledge until it peters out and becomes just a steep hillside, complete with more crusty snow. I must descend the hillside, curve around, and come at the nest from below.
I am happy to say that eventually I found the nest. It was in good condition but no raptors were nesting in it this season. Likely, once upon a time, a pair of golden eagles called it home but that was years ago and the nest sits vacant yet again.
This raptor nest check took me an arduous two hours to complete but, luckily the second nest I needed to see involved only an easy meander on the way back. Overall the effort was better than any trip to the gym as I climbed, crawled, slid and even rolled through snow, mud, brush and boulders. In the end the data I collected made one line on a table: the nest is unoccupied in good condition. Such a description did little to reveal the hide-and-seek adventure I encountered in getting that information.
Some nest checks are quick. I use binoculars from the prairie below, find the nest right off, and am good to go and hardly break a sweat. To coin the phrase from Tom Hanks as Forest Gump, “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get.”
So it is with raptor nest checks. A nest can stick out like a sore thumb, making it easy to find and check. Other times they are well hidden, on back sides of rock pedestals or on a hidden ledge amid a maze of rock outcrops. You never know what you’re going to get and that’s what makes it so much fun.
