Audubon Society talk to cover sensitive speciesLaramie Audubon Society is planning to host an evening program at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Refreshments will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Berry Center lobby. Grant Frost, a wildlife biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is scheduled to talk about sensitive species the department surveys, including long-billed curlews, burrowing owls and black-footed ferrets. Andrea Orabona, the department’s statewide nongame bird biologist, will talk about ongoing radio tracking of Wyoming’s burrowing owl migration and wintering areas. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Fly Fishing Film Tour coming to LaramieThe Fly Fishing Film Tour, a collection of fly-fishing films set in locations around the world, is set to screen in Laramie at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Tickets are $20, and the screening is presented by Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited. Now in its 13th year, the tour includes films about people, places and fisheries in Alaska, Florida, South Dakota, French Polynesia, British Columbia, Australia and more. Go to gryphontheatre.org for more information.
Poker Run tradition continuesThe Poker Run, a longtime winter tradition, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 29 in Centennial and along the Barber Lake Trail. Skiers, snowshoers and snowboarders will shuttle to the Green Rock Trailhead and collect poker cards along the trail on the way back to town. Prizes will be awarded for best and worst hands, and Wyoming bands will provide the music in Centennial. Go to facebook.com/centennialpokerrun for more information.
Audubon outing planned for Centennial, AlbanyLaramie Audubon Society is planning to look for winter mountain birds during a field trip scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 29. Participants are planning to visit Centennial and Albany, followed by a no-host breakfast at Albany Lodge, which has feeders outside its windows. The trip will include a modest amount of walking. Meet at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to caravan or carpool. Dress for wintery, snowy conditions and plan to return to town about noon. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Ski half-marathon set for Tie CityThe Laramie Loppet Half Marathon is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 1 at the Happy Jack ski trails. The event features a 21km freestyle race on the groomed trails. Registration is $50 and includes ski ties and socks for participants. Custom awards will be given to age-group and overall winners. Go to laramieloppet.weebly.com for more information.
Film screening, talk to feature record-setting runnerLaramie resident Helene Neville, the first person to run across all 50 states, is scheduled to give a talk called “Rethinking Impossible” at 4:30 p.m. March 3 at the University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium. As part of the College of Business Sandberg Speaker Series, with sponsorship by the Honors College, Neville’s talk will be accompanied by a screening of “The Human Race” at 7 p.m. at the Arts and Sciences Auditorium, followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Liz Vassey. Neville’s record-setting run was one component of Vassey’s documentary, which focuses on runners older than 50. Go to facebook.com/helene.neville for more information.
Pole Mountain road closures now in effectAn annual season road closure on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now underway. All roads on the unit east of Laramie are closed to motorized vehicles except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas and FR 719 and 719.A. Signs and swinging gates will identify closed areas. For non-motorized public access, visitors will find parking areas along Highway 210 at junctions with FR 700 and 707, also known as Vedauwoo Road and Blair-Wallis Road. The annual seasonal closure has been in effect for the last three years to protect roads and off-road resources from damage when conditions are especially wet and fragile. The closure is part of the 2017 Pole Mountain Travel Management decision. Roads will re-open in late spring, with the date depending on weather and conditions. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Pollinators exhibit on display at UW
“Pollinators: A Hidden World of Diversity” is now on display at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center through March 31. UW student Christina Kamaile DeLong photographed butterflies and bees of eastern Wyoming while doing survey work last summer for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database. The aim of the exhibit is to showcase native pollinators and spread awareness about their role in the ecosystem. Go to wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
