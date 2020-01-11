Fishing derby winners announcedMario Florez, Jr. of Laramie had the largest catch at the Laramie Plains Lions Club Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby last weekend. Florez caught a 23-inch rainbow trout that was 12.5 inches in girth and weighed 4.75 pounds. He received a $1,500 cash prize. Gordon Sawyer of Casper took second, followed by Jacob McElwee of Laramie in third, Robyn Hardesty of Laramie in fourth and Justin Gonsior of Cheyenne in fifth. Mark Roth of Laramie had the smallest catch of the derby, a 6.1-inch perch that weighed 0.12 pounds. In the youth division, Ethan Hungerford of Laramie took first, followed by Kyler Scozzafava, Michael Collier, Tres Atkinson and Henry Shoemaker.
CWD plan open for commentsThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is accepting public comment on a draft plan to manage chronic wasting disease through Jan. 15. Details about the plan, which contains a range of recommendations for wildlife managers, are available on the CWD Working Group website, wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group. The working group is scheduled to present a final draft of the plan to the Game and Fish Commission next spring.
Izaak Walton League to meetThe Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Bill Brinegar, a game warden with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is scheduled to talk about the lifestyle and duties of his position, from nuisance wildlife to law enforcement. Contact club president George Janack at 399-7640 or janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
Pole Mountain Shuffle returns to Tie CityThe Pole Mountain Shuffle, the Medicine Bow Nordic Association’s annual race for members and the public, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18 near the Tie City Trailhead. The event includes five- and 10-kilometer courses open to both classic and skate techniques. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted. The event is open to skiers of all ability levels. Volunteers are needed to help from 8 a.m.-noon on race day. Go to medicinebownordic.org for more information.
Arbor Day poster contest now openWyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree have announced the opening of the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. The contest is open to all fourth- and fifth-grade students in the state, who are invited to create a poster no larger than 14-by-18 inches that depicts the theme “I Spy Trees.” The winner will receive $100, a framed poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, a framed poster and a plaque. Go to the Project Learning Tree website, wyomingplt.org, for contest rules and entry information, or contact Jessica Halverson at (307) 283-2954 or Jessica.halverson1@gmail.com. The contest deadline is March 25.
