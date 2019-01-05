Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby returns
Now in its 26th year, the Laramie Plains Lions Club Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Hattie, which sits about 20 miles west of Laramie near Sheep Mountain. Cash prizes will be awarded for the five largest fish caught during the two-day event, plus the smallest fish. A special tagged fish is worth $2,000. Registration is $35 for adults and $5 for youth. Proceeds will benefit projects of the Laramie Plains Lions Club. Go to www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/laramieplains.
Roll-A-Fatty comes to Happy Jack
Roll-A-Fatty, a new fat bike race, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Happy Jack Trailhead. The race features four stages throughout the day and 17 miles of singletrack riding for fat bikes with tires at least 3.8 inches wide. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Christina Barrineau, a habitat specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will talk about recent aquatic habitat projects in the Laramie Region, such as fish passage, stream restoration, streambank stabilization and habitat enhancements. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Pole Mountain Shuffle returns to Tie City
The Pole Mountain Shuffle Nordic ski races are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 starting at the Tie City Trailhead. The event features 10k and 5k races in both the classic and skate techniques. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Medicine Bow Nordic Association. Go to www.medicinebownordic.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.