Meeting set to discuss migration corridor assessment
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor Draft Biological Risk and Opportunity Assessment. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The assessment provides as overview of conservation challenges along the 80-mile corridor used for spring and fall movements of 12,000 mule deer in the Platte Valley. The corridor was designated as such in Gov. Mark Gordon’s 2020 Migration Corridor Executive Order, and the assessment aims to provide a management framework. To view the draft assessment, register for the meeting or submit a comment, go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Platte-Valley-Migration-Risk-Assessment. The comment period is open through Dec. 15.
National forest to begin pile burning
The U.S. Forest Service plans to begin its annual burning of slash piles on the Medicine Bow National Forest in coming weeks. Existing piles are usually created during fuel-reduction projects, and pile burning safely removes undesirable fuel from the landscape. Forest visitors may see smoke, as some piles are located near communities, travel routes and recreation areas. The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB, will have updated information about site-specific pile burning. There will also be signs placed on adjacent roads. Burns are initiated when weather conditions are within established parameters for safe, effective burning. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Christmas tree permits now available
Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are now available, with online purchase recommended. Permits are available at recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr. The cost is $10 for the permit plus a $2.50 processing fee for the online transaction. Each permit allows for the cutting of one tree on the national forest, with a limit of five per household. Trees must be for personal use, and permits must be displayed on the vehicle dashboard. Fourth- and fifth-graders who have Every Kid Outdoors passes can get a free permit at recreation.gov, plus the transaction fee. Locally, tree-cutting is not permitted on the Pole Mountain Unit east of Laramie. Cutting is not permitted in wilderness areas or developed recreation sites, or near roads, trails or developed sites. For in-person purchase options, call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300. For complete rules, go to www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home.
