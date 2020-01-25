Wind project subject of Audubon Society meetingLaramie Audubon Society is planning to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Representatives from ConnectGEN are scheduled to discuss the Rail Tie Wind Project, which is planned for southern Albany County near Tie Siding. They plan to talk about the project itself as well as measures to minimize and mitigate project impacts. An informal reception with refreshments will start a half-hour before the meeting. For a complete list of spring trips and meetings, go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Volunteers needed for owl surveysThe University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is looking for volunteers to survey for short-eared owls around the state this spring. Surveys dates are scheduled to start March 10, depending on elevation, and run through May 20. Dates coincide with the owl’s courtship displays, when males spiral into the air, make short rapid hoots while hovering and then dive while clapping their wings together loudly. Information about identifying the species is available through a video training and an online identification guide. There are 53 grids to be surveyed this spring, and owls were spotted on four grids each year for the last two years. Survey data indicate that the owl’s population has declined by more than 60 percent in the last 40 years, and its distribution around the state is irregular. Survey data will be used by a group gathering information from eight states. Contact project coordinator Mason Lee at mlee37@uwyo.edu or go to www.avianknowledgenorthwest.net/citizen-science/short-eared-owls to register.
Pilot Hill Project to host community workshopsThe Pilot Hill Project Committee is leading two community workshops to review and provide feedback on a draft land use plan for the Pilot Hill parcel. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The draft land use plan shows potential trail types, trail locations, management boundaries and other considerations. The draft plan was developed based on property tours, public input and stakeholder meetings, and now the planning team is looking for further input to modify and refine the draft plan. The meeting presentation will also be available online at www.pilothill.org/plan, along with a form for online comments.
Arbor Day poster contest now openWyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree have announced the opening of the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. The contest is open to all fourth- and fifth-grade students in the state, who are invited to create a poster no larger than 14-by-18 inches that depicts the theme “I Spy Trees.” The winner will receive $100, a framed poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, a framed poster and a plaque. Go to the Project Learning Tree website, wyomingplt.org, for contest rules and entry information, or contact Jessica Halverson at (307) 283-2954 or Jessica.halverson1@gmail.com. The contest deadline is March 25.
