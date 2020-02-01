Winter Moose Day registration openRegistration is now open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science effort of the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are needed to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. On the morning of Feb. 15, volunteers will ski or snowshoe their route recording sightings or signs of moose. Surveys begin at dawn and must be completed by noon. Data collected by volunteers will be used by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in its management and conservation efforts of the local herds. The registration deadline is Feb. 8, and new participants must attend a training at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Go to wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Backcountry Film Festival celebrates winterThe Backcountry Film Festival, a production of the Winter Wildlands Alliance, is scheduled to screen in Laramie at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. The festival aims to celebrate human-powered winter recreation, and the screening is sponsored by Wyoming Wilderness Association. Admission is free. Go to gryphontheatre.org for more information.
Banff Mountain Film Festival to stop in Laramie
Sponsored by 7220 Entertainment and the University of Wyoming Outdoor Program, a screening of the Banff Mountain Film Festival is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19 at the Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The tour includes the best selections from the annual festival of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and the environment. Admission is free. Go to uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
Meeting to discuss Sheep Mountain mule deer
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Laramie Regional Game and Fish Office, 1212 S. Adams St., to discuss updates on the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative. New information includes current and proposed habitat projects and a summary of GPS data from a two-year migration study. The Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative is an effort to increase public involvement in the management director of the Sheep Mountain herd. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Statewide-Mule-Deer-Initiatives for more information.
Volunteers needed for owl surveys
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is looking for volunteers to survey for short-eared owls around the state this spring. Surveys dates are scheduled to start March 10, depending on elevation, and run through May 20. Dates coincide with the owl’s courtship displays, when males spiral into the air, make short rapid hoots while hovering and then dive while clapping their wings together loudly. Information about identifying the species is available through a video training and an online identification guide. There are 53 grids to be surveyed this spring, and owls were spotted on four grids each year for the last two years. Survey data indicate that the owl’s population has declined by more than 60 percent in the last 40 years, and its distribution around the state is irregular. Survey data will be used by a group gathering information from eight states. Contact project coordinator Mason Lee at mlee37@uwyo.edu or go to www.avianknowledgenorthwest.net/citizen-science/short-eared-owls to register.
