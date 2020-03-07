Audubon Society plans outingLaramie Audubon Society is planning an evening field trip to look for owls this weekend. Participants are planning to meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand, to carpool and caravan to the Snowy Range. Bring binoculars, water and snacks, dress for the cold and expect to snowshoe 2-3 miles. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Forest Service to begin Pole Mountain Gateways projectThe U.S. Forest Service is planning public meetings in Laramie and Cheyenne to start gathering input about non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest as part of the Pole Mountain Gateways project. The Laramie meeting is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The meetings are the first in a series of three aimed at learning about public priorities, such as destinations and access points, before proposing management updates, according to a news release. The Forest Service plans to conduct an environmental analysis of the entire unit, looking at trails, facilities, parking, signage and other elements of non-motorized recreation. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
