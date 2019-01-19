Pole Mountain Shuffle returns to Tie City
The Pole Mountain Shuffle Nordic ski races are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 starting at the Tie City Trailhead. The event features 10k and 5k races in both the classic and skate techniques. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Medicine Bow Nordic Association. Go to www.medicinebownordic.org for more information.
Public meeting set to discuss camping improvements at Curt Gowdy
A public meeting regarding camping improvements at Curt Gowdy State Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Wyoming State Museum Multi-purpose Room. Plans are underway to improve camping opportunities at the park based on visitor feedback, including building larger pull-through and group sites with electric pedestals, walk-in sites and cabins. Call Christina Bird at 307-777-7878 for more information.
Wyoming Bouldering Series coming to Laramie
The Wyoming Bouldering Series is scheduled to make a stop in Laramie on Feb. 2 at the The Source Bouldering Gym, 1379 N. Cedar, Ste. 103. Youth are scheduled to climb from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., women from 1-3 p.m. and men from 3-5 p.m. The series has visited Sheridan and Lander, and it will conclude Feb. 23 in Casper. The series includes divisions for recreational, intermediate, advanced and open climbers, and climbers need to compete in two of the four competitions to be eligible for series awards. Go to www.facebook.com/wyomingboulderingseries for more information.
Ice fishing tournament set for Curt Gowdy
An ice fishing tournament is scheduled for 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Anglers can fish in Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs. Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for youth before Jan. 26 or $45 for adults and $25 for youth after that date. Anglers will be competing for a grand prize of $1,500 with $600 for second and $400 for third. There are also prizes from sponsors for the largest of each of seven different fish species found in the reservoirs. Go to wyofishtourney.com for more information.
Winter Moose Day registration now open
Registration is now open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science initiative through the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are enlisted to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range or the Pole Mountain Unit, with volunteers asked to ski or snowshoe the route on Feb. 16 looking for moose or signs of moose. Data collected on that day will be given to wildlife managers to aid their work. Routes are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, and the sign-up deadline is Feb. 9. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information or to register.
Arbor Day poster contest open
Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are hosting a poster contest to celebrate Wyoming’s 131st Arbor Day on April 26. All fourth- and fifth-grade students in Wyoming are invited to create a poster depicting the theme “Trees Please…For You and Me.” The winner will receive $100, plaque and framed poster, and his or her teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, plaque and framed poster. Posters should be no larger than 14-by-18 inches. The contest deadline is March 25. Go to wyomingplt.org for contest rules. Contact Jessica Halverson at (307) 283-2954 or jessica.halberson1@gmail.com for more information.
