Former ski resort executive to speak at UW
Jerry Blann, former presidents and CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is scheduled to talk about the future of the ski industry next week at the University of Wyoming. Blann’s talk is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 123 of the College of Business. A reception is set for 6:15 p.m. in the atrium. The talk is part of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Distinguishes Speaker Series. Blann has 40 years of experience in the ski resort business, including more than 20 years at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which was named the top ski resort in North America during that time. Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events for more information.
Send-off event set for runner’s trek across Alaska
Runner Helene Neville is scheduled to depart for the first leg of a run across Alaska in March, and a send-off event is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 16 at the corner of Pine Street and Grand Avenue. Neville has run through 49 states, and Alaska will be her 50th, marking the first time anyone has done so. Participants are invited to wear a patriotic outfit to run or walk a quarter-mile across the railroad footbridge and then join Neville at Mountain Valley Properties, 113 Grand, for a poster-signing. Go to oneontherun.com for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. March 28 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Greg Nickerson, a writer for the Wyoming Migration Initiative, is scheduled to give a talk titled “Wyoming’s Big Game Migrations: Lost, Altered and Conserved Corridors.” Nickerson will talk about recent advances in the understanding of ungulate migration and work he’s done to document historic migrations, such as that of the Laramie Plains bison.
Audubon Society accepting submissions for art show
The Laramie Audubon Society is now accepting submissions for an art show based on the theme “A Study in Biodiversity: Showcasing the Richness of Life.” Artists of all abilities are invited to submit one work that’s ready to hang or display. All media will be accepted. Drop off submissions from 2-6 p.m. March 29 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. The show is scheduled to run from March 30-May 10, and a reception is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. April 4. Email Samantha at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information or go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Runner Girl registration now open
Registration is now open for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and goal-setting program for girls in grades 2-6. Participants are scheduled to meet from 6:15-7:15 p.m. April 2-May 7 at the University of Wyoming Field House for running and games. The program culminates with participation in the Purple Run 5k on May 11. Laramie women are also invited to be volunteer coaches. The cost is $25, and scholarships are available. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org for more information or to make a donation to support scholarships for participants.
Game and Fish accepting comment on hunting proposals
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a series of meetings around the state and is accepting public comment about proposed big game, wild turkey, upland game bird, small game, wild bison, migratory game bird and light good conservation order hunting seasons and general hunting regulations. The Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 27 at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 1 and at the public meetings. Proposed regulations can be viewed at wgfd.wyo.gov.
Timber sale may impact travelers
A salvage timber sale operating alongside Wyoming Highway 230 could impact travelers while trucks haul product from the sale site, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Laramie Ranger District has closed Forest Road 539 until operations are finished this spring. The road originates on a bend in Wyoming 230 at the top of a canyon, where there is not typically any heavy truck traffic. Signs will be in place to encourage motorists to lower their speed and watch for trucks. The project area is located about 30 miles southwest of Laramie and four miles southwest of Woods Landing in the Medicine Bow National Forest. Nearly 500 loads of timber will be harvested from the Fennec Fox Salvage Timber Sale, which is part of the Fox Creek project decision. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Seasonal road closures now in effect on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are in effect as of Friday and will continue dependent on weather and road conditions. The closure includes all roads on the unit except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, forest roads 719 and 719.A and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and gates are in place to identify closed areas, according to a news release. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, two large parking areas were constructed along Highway 210 at junctions with Vedauwoo Road (F.R. 700) and Blair-Wallis Road (F.R. 707). An annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. The intent of the closure is to protect roadbeds and natural resources from illegal and off-road motorized use during wet spring conditions. The unit is still open to non-motorized access, and roads will be opened as soon as practical. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Part of Pole Mountain closed for habitat work
A temporary closure of a portion of the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now in place, according to a news release. The closure includes part of Forest Road 700 and all of F.R. 700.K, as well as all areas within 600 feet of those roads and the 130-acre work area. The closure area is along the southern boundary of the unit and located between the Vedauwoo Recreation Area and Interstate 80. Because forest roads are currently under a seasonal closure, only non-motorized visitors will be affected by the temporary closure. Work is expected to be completed in a few weeks. The project is part of Phase II of the Pole Mountain Landscape Fuels Treatment Partnership, which is a collaboration between Wyoming State Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service to reduce fuels and improve habitat. The temporary closure is in place to protect public safety where mastication of trees is occurring. Mastication is the shredding or mowing of small-diameter trees by heavy machinery and causes flying debris. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
