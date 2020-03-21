Game and Fish seeking comment on hunting proposalsThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is accepting comments on hunting season and regulation proposals. A Laramie meeting that was scheduled for March 30 has been cancelled, and the public is invited to review proposals and submit comments online. Proposals would affect big game, wild turkey, upland game bird, small game, wild bison, migratory game bird and light goose conservation order hunting seasons. Game and Fish sets hunting seasons based on public input, annual harvest data, population monitoring data, herd unit objectives and habitat evaluations. Comments will be accepted online or by mail through 5 p.m. April 3. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Registration open for Becoming an Outdoors-WomanRegistration is now open for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, a weekend workshop for women hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. During the workshop, women learn outdoor skills such as canoeing, archery, fly-tying, shooting sports, backpacking, photography and more. The workshop is scheduled for June 26-28 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp in Dubois. The cost is $150 and spots for 45 participants will be filled by lottery, with groups of up to four able to apply together. The application deadline is April 13. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Education/Becoming-an-Outdoors-Woman for more information.
Pole Mountain Gateways project meetings postponedThe U.S. Forest Service is planning public meetings in Laramie and Cheyenne to start gathering input about non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest as part of the Pole Mountain Gateways project. The Laramie meeting has been tentatively postponed until 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The meetings are the first in a series of three aimed at learning about public priorities, such as destinations and access points, before proposing management updates, according to a news release. The Forest Service plans to conduct an environmental analysis of the entire unit, looking at trails, facilities, parking, signage and other elements of non-motorized recreation. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Forest Service asks visitors to self-assess prior to office entryThe Medicine Bow National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland offices are set to remain open and operational for the time being, but members of the public are asked to assess their own health prior to entering any office. Visitors showing symptoms of sickness, who have been in contact with any sick people or who have recently traveled to certain countries are asked to call their local office for assistance instead of entering. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Rental cabins closed on national forestThe Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests have closed four rental cabins indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff, according to a news release. The Little Brooklyn Guard Station in the Laramie Ranger District, Grizzly Creek Guard Station in the Parks Ranger District, Seedhouse Guard Station in the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District and Snow Survey Cabin in the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District are now closed and unavailable to rent. Those with rental reservations will be notified and full refunds will be issued. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
