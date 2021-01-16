2020 day-use passes still valid for national forest
The 2021 Medicine Bow-Routt Annual Day-Use Pass is not yet available for public purchase, so 2020 passes will be honored into the month of January, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The new passes should be available later this month, with the delay caused by difficulty obtaining the physical product. Passes are typically valid from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 each year and serve as a substitute for day-use fees on the forest. The 2020 pass will be honored at all day-use areas, including Fish Creek Falls, Tie City Trailhead, Happy Jack Trailhead, Chimney Park Trailhead, Corner Mountain Trailhead and Laramie Peak Trailhead. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Winter Moose Day registration now open
Registration is now open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science project of the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. People are invited to adopt a route through likely moose habitat, and then ski or snowshoe that route on the morning of Jan. 23 looking for moose or signs of moose. Survey data will be used by wildlife managers to monitor the local population. New participants need to watch a virtual training and pass a short quiz in order to participate. The registration deadline is Sunday. Routes are located in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org/index.php/community-science/bi-annual-moose-day for more information.
