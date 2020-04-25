USFS seeking comment on ski area upgradesThe U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment on planned upgrades and maintenance at the Snowy Range Ski Area, which sits about five miles west of Centennial and is a permittee of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Proposals include building a yurt and vault toilet at the base of Sundance Lift, re-grading the Warpath and lower Centennial/Magic Carpet area, building a second parking lot with connecting bridge and adding snowmaking capabilities. Hazardous trees would be cleared as necessary. Implementation is planned to start early next year. A 30-day comment period is now open. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56236 for complete information.
