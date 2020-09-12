Illegally stocked fish found in Huck Finn Pond
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reported finding a largemouth bass and a brown trout in Huck Finn Pond, located in LaPrele Park. Neither species belongs in the pond, which is managed by the department as a trout fishery for anglers younger than 14. Both species prey on smaller fish, such as the trout stocked in the pond for anglers. Largemouth bass do not occur in the Laramie River as it runs through the upper Laramie Valley and would be detrimental to the fishery if established there. Fisheries biologist Steve Gale said the bass was possibly released from an aquarium or transplanted from another location, while the trout was perhaps moved from Spring Creek, all of which are illegal. The penalty for illegally introducing fish can include lifetime revocation of hunting and fishing privileges, a fine of up to $10,000, a year in jail and expenses incurred in removing the fish. To report illegal fish stocking, call (877) WGFD-TIP.
STAC 5k set for Saturday
The STAC 5k, a fundraiser for the Surviving and Thriving After Cancer wellness program, is scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday at Optimist Park, sponsored by Laramie Lions Club. Registration is $20, with proceeds to support the program at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, which remains free for cancer survivors. Participants will be start in groups of five people every 20 minutes. After registration, participants will be contacted with their exact starting time. Prizes will be awarded for runners who come the closest to matching their estimated time. The STAC program offers support for cancer prevention, managing side effects, fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Go to ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information or to register.
A Walk To Remember set to raise suicide awareness
A Walk to Remember, a 5k run/walk, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at Bond’s Brewing Company, 411 S. Second St. Registration is $20, and proceeds will support Grace for 2 Brothers, a Cheyenne-based foundation that advocates for suicide prevention through awareness and education. Go to a-walk-to-remember-5k.cheddarup.com for more information or find the event on Facebook.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public for sighting-in firearms in preparation for hunting season. The range is open to non-members from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 18. The fee is $10 per person for non-members. Shooters should bring ear and eye protection. The range does not sell ammunition or rent firearms. Targets are available for purchase. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Public access area parking area closed
The designated parking area at the Walker Jenkins Lake Public Access Area north of Medicine Bow will be temporarily closed during a construction project, according to a news release. Because of heavy equipment in the area, public parking will be relocated to County Road 2E, also known as Shirley Ridge Road, through September. Signs will direct motorists to the parking area, and the property will remain open to the public for walk-in use during the project. The construction project involves adding structures to the Little Medicine Bow River to stop a head-cut from working its way upstream.
Hazard tree work to impact road access
Parts of Forest Road 261 and 443 in the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range will be temporarily closed during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall. The closures will impact through-traffic, overnight camping and parking, according to a news release. Forest Road 261, also called Cedar Pass Road, is currently closed from the junction with F.R. 201 on the north end to F.R. 100 on the south end. The road will be open to traffic and camping from Oct. 1-31. Forest Road 443, also called Jerry Accord Road, will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays but open overnight and on weekends through Oct. 31. It will close again Oct. 31. No vehicles of any kind can be left inside closure areas. For more information, contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at (307) 326-5258.
