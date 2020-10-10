Common Outdoor Ground planning volunteer event
Volunteers are invited to help rehabilitate two old sections of Aspen Trail on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event had been planned for Sept. 26, which is National Public Lands Day, until the Mullen Fire forced postponement. Volunteers are meeting at the Summit Trailhead just south of the I-80 rest area and should wear a mask at the meeting location. The work site is a short hike from the trailhead. Hand tools will be used to rip the old trail tread, after which native seeds will be spread, covered by dead and downed material. The work should be completed by 2 p.m. The event is limited to 30 participants, who can register at commonoutdoorground.org.
CWD found in new elk hunt area
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed that chronic wasting disease was found in an elk in hunt area 114 in the north Snowy Range. The area overlays deer hunt area 74, which was found to CWD positive in 2003. The CDC recommends that hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or that tests positive for CWD. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose, but there is no known transmission to humans. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Game and Fish to offer license refunds for Mullen Fire areas
Hunters with specific license types in the area of the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest may be eligible for either a license reservation or a refund because of limited access in the Snowy Range, according to a news release. The Mullen Fire began Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness about 40 miles southwest of Laramie, and the U.S. Forest Service has closed the area around the fire. License holders can request a license reservation or a refund when the department determines that licenses can’t be used because of a natural disaster, such as wildfire. Hunters with certain deer, elk or moose licenses in the affected area will receive a letter and email with additional information. Hunters should heed all fire bans and be cautious with all forms of ignition, including fires, smoking, fireworks, grills and stoves. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Lake Hattie closed to watercraft
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has closed Lake Hattie to watercraft use in order to allow specialized aircraft to collect water from the lake as part of efforts to suppress the Mullen Fire, according to a news release. Fixed-wing aircraft known as Super Scoopers fly just over the surface of the water at about 100 mph to scoop up to 1,600 gallons of water in about 10 seconds into belly of the place. The strategy expedites the time it takes to load water and make drops on nearby locations. The boating restriction will be in place indefinitely as the fire-fighting efforts continue. Anglers may continue fishing from the shore. An announcement will be posted at wgfd.wyo.gov when the restriction is lifted.
Game and Fish collecting CWD samples from target areas
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters in collecting chronic wasting disease samples from adult mule deer in target areas on the Goshen Rim and Sheep Mountain, according to a news release. Targeted hunt areas are 15, 61 and 74-77. Hunters can submit samples at check stations, the Laramie Region office, several meat processors and taxidermists, and drop boxes. Surveillance goals including monitoring the prevalence of the disease to understand impacts herds and evaluate management actions. Call the Laramie office at 745-4046 for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public for sighting-in firearms in preparation for hunting season. The range is open to non-members from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 18. The fee is $10 per person for non-members. Shooters should bring ear and eye protection. The range does not sell ammunition or rent firearms. Targets are available for purchase. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
State parks accepting public comment on fee proposal
The Wyoming Division of State Parks is accepting public comment through Nov. 14 on proposed fee increases that could go into effect Jan. 1. Under the proposal, residents would see a $1 increase in day-use fees and a $1 increase in camping fees compared to current peak-season rates. Non-residents would see a $3 increase in day-use fees and $4 increase in camping fee. Annual day-use permits would increase by $8 for residents and $26 for non-residents. Annual camping permits would increase by $30. Under the proposed fee structure, there would be year-round pricing only and no seasonal rates. Comments can be submitted at rules.wyo.gov or by email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov. Currently, fees collected from visitors do not fully fund park operations, according to a news release, and parks also rely on general funding, grants, motor boat gas taxes and donations.
