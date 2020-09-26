Game and Fish to offer license refunds for Mullen Fire areas
Hunters with specific license types in the area of the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest may be eligible for either a license reservation or a refund because of limited access in the Snowy Range, according to a news release. The Mullen Fire began Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness about 40 miles southwest of Laramie, and the U.S. Forest Service has closed the area around the fire. License holders can request a license reservation or a refund when the department determines that licenses can’t be used because of a natural disaster, such as wildfire. Hunters with certain deer, elk or moose licenses in the affected area will receive a letter and email with additional information. Hunters should heed all fire bans and be cautious with all forms of ignition, including fires, smoking, fireworks, grills and stoves. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Lake Hattie closed to watercraft
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has closed Lake Hattie to watercraft use in order to allow specialized aircraft to collect water from the lake as part of efforts to suppress the Mullen Fire, according to a news release. Fixed-wing aircraft known as Super Scoopers fly just over the surface of the water at about 100 mph to scoop up to 1,600 gallons of water in about 10 seconds into belly of the place. The strategy expedites the time it takes to load water and make drops on nearby locations. The boating restriction will be in place indefinitely as the fire-fighting efforts continue. Anglers may continue fishing from the shore. An announcement will be posted at wgfd.wyo.gov when the restriction is lifted.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public for sighting-in firearms in preparation for hunting season. The range is open to non-members from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 18. The fee is $10 per person for non-members. Shooters should bring ear and eye protection. The range does not sell ammunition or rent firearms. Targets are available for purchase. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Public access area parking area closed
The designated parking area at the Walker Jenkins Lake Public Access Area north of Medicine Bow will be temporarily closed during a construction project, according to a news release. Because of heavy equipment in the area, public parking will be relocated to County Road 2E, also known as Shirley Ridge Road, through September. Signs will direct motorists to the parking area, and the property will remain open to the public for walk-in use during the project. The construction project involves adding structures to the Little Medicine Bow River to stop a head-cut from working its way upstream.
Hazard tree work to impact road access
Parts of Forest Road 261 and 443 in the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range will be temporarily closed during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall. The closures will impact through-traffic, overnight camping and parking, according to a news release. Forest Road 261, also called Cedar Pass Road, is currently closed from the junction with F.R. 201 on the north end to F.R. 100 on the south end. The road will be open to traffic and camping from Oct. 1-31. Forest Road 443, also called Jerry Accord Road, will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays but open overnight and on weekends through Oct. 31. It will close again Oct. 31. No vehicles of any kind can be left inside closure areas. For more information, contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at (307) 326-5258.
