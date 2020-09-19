A Walk To Remember set to raise suicide awareness
A Walk to Remember, a 5k run/walk, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Bond’s Brewing Company, 411 S. Second St. Registration is $20, and proceeds will support Grace for 2 Brothers, a Cheyenne-based foundation that advocates for suicide prevention through awareness and education. Go to a-walk-to-remember-5k.cheddarup.com for more information or find the event on Facebook.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public for sighting-in firearms in preparation for hunting season. The range is open to non-members from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 18. The fee is $10 per person for non-members. Shooters should bring ear and eye protection. The range does not sell ammunition or rent firearms. Targets are available for purchase. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Public access area parking area closed
The designated parking area at the Walker Jenkins Lake Public Access Area north of Medicine Bow will be temporarily closed during a construction project, according to a news release. Because of heavy equipment in the area, public parking will be relocated to County Road 2E, also known as Shirley Ridge Road, through September. Signs will direct motorists to the parking area, and the property will remain open to the public for walk-in use during the project. The construction project involves adding structures to the Little Medicine Bow River to stop a head-cut from working its way upstream.
Hazard tree work to impact road access
Parts of Forest Road 261 and 443 in the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range will be temporarily closed during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall. The closures will impact through-traffic, overnight camping and parking, according to a news release. Forest Road 261, also called Cedar Pass Road, is currently closed from the junction with F.R. 201 on the north end to F.R. 100 on the south end. The road will be open to traffic and camping from Oct. 1-31. Forest Road 443, also called Jerry Accord Road, will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays but open overnight and on weekends through Oct. 31. It will close again Oct. 31. No vehicles of any kind can be left inside closure areas. For more information, contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at (307) 326-5258.
