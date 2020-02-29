Audubon outing planned for Centennial, AlbanyLaramie Audubon Society is planning to look for winter mountain birds during a field trip scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday. Participants are planning to visit Centennial and Albany, followed by a no-host breakfast at Albany Lodge, which has feeders outside its windows. The trip will include a modest amount of walking. Meet at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to caravan or carpool. Dress for wintery, snowy conditions and plan to return to town about noon. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Poker Run tradition continuesThe Poker Run, a longtime winter tradition, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Centennial and along the Barber Lake Trail. Skiers, snowshoers and snowboarders will shuttle to the Green Rock Trailhead and collect poker cards along the trail on the way back to town. Prizes will be awarded for best and worst hands, and Wyoming bands will provide the music in Centennial. Go to facebook.com/centennialpokerrun for more information.
Ski half-marathon set for Tie CityThe Laramie Loppet Half Marathon is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at the Happy Jack ski trails. The event features a 21km freestyle race on the groomed trails. Registration is $50 and includes ski ties and socks for participants. Custom awards will be given to age-group and overall winners. Go to laramieloppet.weebly.com for more information.
Film screening, talk to feature record-setting runnerLaramie resident Helene Neville, the first person to run across all 50 states, is scheduled to give a talk called “Rethinking Impossible” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium. As part of the College of Business Sandberg Speaker Series, with sponsorship by the Honors College, Neville’s talk will be accompanied by a screening of “The Human Race” at 7 p.m. at the Arts and Sciences Auditorium, followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Liz Vassey. Neville’s record-setting run was one component of Vassey’s documentary, which focuses on runners older than 50. Go to facebook.com/helene.neville for more information.
Forest Service to begin Pole Mountain Gateways project
The U.S. Forest Service is planning public meetings in Laramie and Cheyenne to start gathering input about non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest as part of the Pole Mountain Gateways project. The Laramie meeting is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The meetings are the first in a series of three aimed at learning about public priorities, such as destinations and access points, before proposing management updates, according to a news release. The Forest Service plans to conduct an environmental analysis of the entire unit, looking at trails, facilities, parking, signage and other elements of non-motorized recreation. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
