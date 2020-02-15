Pole Mountain road closures now in effect
An annual season road closure on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now underway. All roads on the unit east of Laramie are closed to motorized vehicles except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas and FR 719 and 719.A. Signs and swinging gates will identify closed areas. For non-motorized public access, visitors will find parking areas along Highway 210 at junctions with FR 700 and 707, also known as Vedauwoo Road and Blair-Wallis Road. The annual seasonal closure has been in effect for the last three years to protect roads and off-road resources from damage when conditions are especially wet and fragile. The closure is part of the 2017 Pole Mountain Travel Management decision. Roads will re-open in late spring, with the date depending on weather and conditions. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Backcountry Film Festival celebrates winter
The Backcountry Film Festival, a production of the Winter Wildlands Alliance, is scheduled to screen in Laramie at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. The festival aims to celebrate human-powered winter recreation, and the screening is sponsored by Wyoming Wilderness Association. Admission is free. Go to gryphontheatre.org for more information.
Banff Mountain Film Festival to stop in Laramie
Sponsored by 7220 Entertainment and the University of Wyoming Outdoor Program, a screening of the Banff Mountain Film Festival is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The tour includes the best selections from the annual festival of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and the environment. Admission is free. Go to uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
Ski patrol to lead avalanche course
Medicine Bow Nordic Ski Patrol, which provides backcountry assistance in the Medicine Bow National Forest, is offering a Level 1 avalanche course starting Tuesday that’s open to the public. The course includes classroom sessions from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Feb. 27, plus field sessions on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29. Contact Jerry Hamann at hamannjc09@gmail.com for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Bob Kelly, a retired University of Wyoming professor of atmospheric science will present “The Wilcox Train Robbery of 1899.” In 1899, bandits staged a nighttime robbery of a westbound train in the Union Pacific line between Pine Ridge and Medicine Bow. They used dynamite to gain access to the express car and open a safe with bank notes, marked bills, gold coins and jewelry. In 2009, researchers located the exact site by using a metal detector to find debris, as the rail line was later relocated. Contact club president George Janack at 399-7640 or janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
Meeting to discuss Sheep Mountain mule deer
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Regional Game and Fish Office, 1212 S. Adams St., to discuss updates on the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative. New information includes current and proposed habitat projects and a summary of GPS data from a two-year migration study. The Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative is an effort to increase public involvement in the management director of the Sheep Mountain herd. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Statewide-Mule-Deer-Initiatives for more information.
Fly Fishing Film Tour coming to Laramie
The Fly Fishing Film Tour, a collection of fly-fishing films set in locations around the world, is set to screen in Laramie at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Tickets are $20, and the screening is presented by Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited. Now in its 13th year, the tour includes films about people, places and fisheries in Alaska, Florida, South Dakota, French Polynesia, British Columbia, Australia and more. Go to gryphontheatre.org for more information.
Pollinators exhibit on display at UW
“Pollinators: A Hidden World of Diversity” is now on display at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center through March 31. UW student Christina Kamaile DeLong photographed butterflies and bees of eastern Wyoming while doing survey work last summer for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database. The aim of the exhibit is to showcase native pollinators and spread awareness about their role in the ecosystem. Go to wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Volunteers needed for owl surveys
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is looking for volunteers to survey for short-eared owls around the state this spring. Surveys dates are scheduled to start March 10, depending on elevation, and run through May 20. Dates coincide with the owl’s courtship displays, when males spiral into the air, make short rapid hoots while hovering and then dive while clapping their wings together loudly. Information about identifying the species is available through a video training and an online identification guide. There are 53 grids to be surveyed this spring, and owls were spotted on four grids each year for the last two years. Survey data indicate that the owl’s population has declined by more than 60 percent in the last 40 years, and its distribution around the state is irregular. Survey data will be used by a group gathering information from eight states. Contact project coordinator Mason Lee at mlee37@uwyo.edu or go to www.avianknowledgenorthwest.net/citizen-science/short-eared-owls to register.
