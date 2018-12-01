Basecamp celebrating
start of winter
Laramie’s Basecamp is celebrating the start of the winter season with Winterfest. Saturday’s events include Nordic ski demos and clinics from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tie City Trailhead. The public can try new skis and attend lessons on the classic and skate disciplines. A ski lesson for kids, followed by a race and obstacle course, is scheduled for noon. The day continues at 7 p.m. with an evening of games and giveaways at the store, 222 S. Second St. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com for more information.
Pilot Hill Project committee plans public meeting
A public meeting to update the public about the latest developments with the Pilot Hill Project is scheduled for Monday evening at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St. Two identical sessions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The meeting will include updates about the proposed land exchange, the contract extension, fundraising, a community survey and an archaeological assessment, according to a news release. Members of the Pilot Hill Project Committee will be available to answer questions from the public and address concerns. The Pilot Hill Project is an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie. The parcel extends from the edge of town to the Medicine Bow National Forest and covers a portion of the Casper Aquifer recharge zone. Go to www.pilothill.org for more information.
Backcountry Film Festival aimed at winter enthusiasts
The Backcountry Film Festival is scheduled for a Laramie screening at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. The festival is a collection of short films about winter, adventure, environment, climate and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the evening also includes raffle prizes and beer for sale. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit Wyoming Wilderness Association, which works to protect public lands in Wyoming. Go to www.gryphontheatre.org for more information.
Christmas tree sale to benefit volunteer fire department
The Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Christmas trees to raise money for fire and emergency services in the Vedauwoo and Buford areas. The sale is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday on the southwest corner of Snowy Range Road and Colorado Avenue in West Laramie. Concolor fire trees from 6-10 feet tall are available for $49-$89, according to a news release. Fraser fir wreaths, either 22 or 28 inches in diameter, are available for $27-$42. The sale will continue until trees are sold out. Donations to the auxiliary will be accepted and are tax-deductible. Email treasurer.vvfda@gmail.com for more information.
Christmas tree permits now available
Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are now available at locations in Wyoming and Colorado, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A permit for one tree from national forest lands is $10, with a limit of five per household. Fourth-graders with a pass from Every Kid in a Park can get a free permit. Tree-cutting is prohibited in wilderness areas, along scenic byways and on the Pole Mountain Unit east of Laramie, among other places. Trees must be located at least 100 feet from roads and 200 feet of recreation areas and can’t be more than 20 feet tall. Complete regulations are available at Forest Service offices or at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/christmastrees. Locally, permits are available at the Laramie Ranger District Office, 2468 Jackson, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. They’re available at the Centennial Visitor Center from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20.
