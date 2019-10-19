Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range, 73 Rifle Range Road, is now open to the public to sight-in rifles for hunting season. The range is open to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through this weekend. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Reel Rock coming to Laramie
The Reel Rock Film Tour is scheduled to screen in Laramie from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1 at the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium. The screening is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. Now in its 14th year, the Reel Rock Film Tour is a collection of climbing and adventure films making their world premieres. The screening is sponsored by the UW Outdoor Program. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
Prescribed burn planned for Sierra Madres
The U.S. Forest Service is planning a prescribed burn in the northwest portion of the Sierra Madre Range this fall, once weather and fuel moisture conditions align, according to a news release. The burn is intended to improve vegetation conditions and wildlife habitat while also reducing fire danger. The burn units are located about 25 miles southwest of Saratoga and include about 250 acres in the Divide Peak area. The Divide Peak Prescribed Burn Project encompasses about 1,600 acres and will require burns over multiple years. The last burn in the area was in the spring of 2018. Burning will take place when weather conditions are favorable, and smoke will likely be visible from Baggs to Saratoga. Call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at (307) 326-2500 for more information.
Hazard tree work to impact hunters
Parts of Forest Road 830 in the Sierra Madre Range, also called Deep Jack Road, will be closed to the public during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall. Through Oct. 31, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. It will be open from 5 p.m.-7 a.m. and all day on weekends and federal holidays. Barricades and signs will mark the closure segments as they move. Within the closure segment, overnight camping and leaving vehicles will be prohibited. Access to hunting areas will be allowed while the road is open. After Oct. 31, the road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the spring until the project is completed, and there will be no public motor vehicle access on closed segments. Contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District Office at (307) 326-5258 for more information.
