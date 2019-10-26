Audubon Society to meet
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Larisa Bishop-Boros, a mammalogist who studies bats at Western Ecosystems Technology, will talk about bats of Wyoming. Refreshments start at 6:30 p.m. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Reel Rock coming to Laramie
The Reel Rock Film Tour is scheduled to screen in Laramie from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium. The screening is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. Now in its 14th year, the Reel Rock Film Tour is a collection of climbing and adventure films making their world premieres. The screening is sponsored by the UW Outdoor Program. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
UW gear swap has new location
The University of Wyoming Outdoor Program’s annual gear swap is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Corbett Gym. This year’s location is new for the popular, long-running event. Sellers can drop of used outdoor gear and clothing from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 1 or 8-10 a.m. Nov. 2. Sellers set their own price, and UW Outdoor Program keeps a 15-percent commission on each item. Pick up unsold gear from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Buyers should bring cash or local checks and ID for all sales. Go to www.facebook.com/UWoutdoorprogram for more information.
Game and Fish seeking information about poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about eight white-tailed deer that were shot and abandoned west of Wheatland earlier this week. The eight fawns and does were discovered in a private hay meadow along Sybille Creek Road near Wyoming Highway 34. No meat was removed from the carcasses. They were most likely killed the evening of Oct. 22. Anyone with information can call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at (877)-WGFD-TIP, or (877) 943-3847. Tips can also be made at wgfd.wyo.gov.
Forest Service to begin pile burning
The U.S. Forest Service is planning to begin annual slash pile burning on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests, now that enough snow has fallen and cold weather has set in. Hundreds of piles are located on the forests, usually a result of fuels reduction projects. The public may see smoke in coming months, and questions should be directed to local district offices, according to a news release. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
