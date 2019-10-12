Audubon Society planning plains lakes trip
Laramie Audubon Society is planning a driving tour of lakes in the Laramie Valley to look for migrating waterfowl and songbirds starting at 8 a.m. today. Participants are planning to meet at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to carpool. Possible stops include Blake’s Pond, Gelatt Lake, Twin Buttes Reservoir and Lake Hattie, and the group should return to Laramie by noon. Participants should plan to do a little walking, dress for the weather and bring water, snacks and birding equipment. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Guide book author to speak at UW
Joe Kelsey, author of “Climbing and Hiking in the Wind River Mountains,” is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium. Kelsey’s talk, “A Place in Which to Search,” will cover his decades of experience climbing and hiking in the Wind River Range. A question-and-answer session will follow the talk. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Tessa Wittman, a senior at the University of Wyoming studying wildlife management, is scheduled to talk about research she is doing on behalf of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to synthesize literature regarding the human dimensions of sagebrush ecosystem management. Contact club president George Janack at 399-7640 or janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
Mountain bike team places second in Colorado league
7220 Racing, Laramie’s high school mountain bike team, placed second in Division 3 at the Colorado High School Cycling League North Conference Championships Oct. 5 in Eagle, Colorado. Laramie High School sophomore Isa Naschold placed first in the junior varsity girls’ race, winning for the second race in a row. Sophomore Tristan Smith placed third for junior varsity boys despite a mechanical problem during the first of three laps that left him with one functioning gear. Thomas McCoy placed 32nd out of 169 freshmen boys, followed by Austin Quillinan in 75th and John Rose in 81st place. Ansel Visser placed 56th out of 142 sophomore boys. Senior Ethan Blaylock did not finish because of a crash. Naschold, Smith, Visser and McCoy qualified for the state championships Oct. 18-19 in Durango, Colorado. All Terrain Sports, 412 Grand Ave., is matching donations made in the store to support the team’s trip to state. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org for more information.
Prescribed burn planned for Sierra Madres
The U.S. Forest Service is planning a prescribed burn in the northwest portion of the Sierra Madre Range this fall, once weather and fuel moisture conditions align, according to a news release. The burn is intended to improve vegetation conditions and wildlife habitat while also reducing fire danger. The burn units are located about 25 miles southwest of Saratoga and include about 250 acres in the Divide Peak area. The Divide Peak Prescribed Burn Project encompasses about 1,600 acres and will require burns over multiple years. The last burn in the area was in the spring of 2018. Burning will take place when weather conditions are favorable, and smoke will likely be visible from Baggs to Saratoga. Call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at 307-326-2500 for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range, 73 Rifle Range Road, is now open to the public to sight-in rifles for hunting season. The range is open to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
